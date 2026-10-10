The Traitors New Blood Recap for 10/8/2026

The Traitors: New Blood returns after a two week break with Jay continuing his case against Katie and Kriste, both of whom he believes are Traitors.

Kriste calls him out, but he continues to argue until people finally tell him that it is time to move on.

Abby thinks Sherry is a Traitor because she keeps saying there are three Traitors. Sherry, for her part, says other people are guessing how many Traitors are in the house. She adds that she wants Jay out for causing chaos and thinking he is a Traitor.

Abby and Mark double down and say Sherry should be banished.

Time to vote! In an 11-5-1 vote, Sherry is banished from the castle. Jay and Victor got five and one votes, respectively.

Time for another murder in plain sight. Niyyah, Abby, Morgan, Mark, Victor, Kriste, Clyde, Joe and Tomica are all on the shortlist for murder. The murder weapon of choice tonight? A poisoned apple. because now this is suddenly Snow White and the Three Traitors.

Joe tries and fails at tossing the apple to Morgan. He covers his tracks by eating the apple himself. Tomica tries to murder in plain sight by offering a fruit plate to the room, but no one is eating.

Victor now suspects Tomica and spills his thoughts to Abby and Katie. Later on, he sees Joe with another apple.

Alan Cumming then gathers everyone to the graveyard and has the shortlisted players go into their coffins to be buried alive. He also mentions that the Traitors were murdering in plain sight, giving Victor all the more reason to suspect Joe and Tomica since they were being cagey with the fruit.

Those safe from murder are: Tomica, Kriste, Abby, Morgan and Victor….everyone else in the coffins may be murdered….but we will find out the identity of the victim next week. Stay tuned!

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