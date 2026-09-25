The Traitors New Blood Recap for 9/24/2026

The Traitors New Blood on NBC opens with Joe and Tomica meeting with Katie and Xavier, both of whom are trying to prove they are worthy of joining them in becoming Traitors.

After each one gives their final pleas, Xavier is murdered and Katie becomes a Traitor.

At breakfast the next morning, it is revealed that Xavier has been murdered.

Logan thinks Katie may be a Traitor as he recalls Xavier saying she has nervous energy. He spreads this across the house and several agree that this could be the case.

Mission time! Three crypts must be broken into using a battering ram. They will find shields and other advantages in addition to the money.

In the end, $15,000 out of $30,000 is found and added to the prize pot, while Ben gets a clue about the Traitors (sacrificing $10,000) and Clyde gets a shield (sacrificing $5,000).

The clue? Last night two players battled in plain sight to become a Traitor.

After the mission, Arisa and Victor are the main suspects for who could be Traitors.

Abby thinks that Arisa could be involved since she took a shield without telling anyone. However, Morgan, who was with Arisa at the time, isn’t sure this is the case.

Niyyah thinks that the truth test between Arisa and Victor could be a clue that they were battling to become Traitors. However, Arisa says this was done in good fun, while Victor wonders why she only did it with him.

Kriste wonders if Xavier was murdered because he was a part of the Traitors battle in plain sight.

This leads to Jay saying that Xavier suspected Katie as being a Traitor….and how he is using his body language expert skills to reveal who is actually the Traitor…..or is he?

Joe says he never heard Xavier mention Katie’s name at all.

Niyyah then goes after Victor for not sticking up for Arisa and Madeline. Joe and Michael are also against him due to how he’s been acting.

Time to vote. In a 13-5-1 vote, Arisa is banished. Victor and Michael got 5 and 1 votes, respectively.

Sherry mentions there aren’t three female Traitors, leading to Abby becoming suspicious of her.

Logan is also suspicious of Sherry since she was quiet at the Round Table, but Katie is still a suspect in his eyes as well.

Joe and Abby also discuss Sherry, making him think that the Traitors have their new target to take the fall for them.

As for murder options, Abby, Logan and Mark are among the favorites to target.

At breakfast, we learn Logan has been murdered. He thinks this was a strategic move on the part of the Traitors.

Mission time! They all must march together carting $24,000 worth of gold being carried in barrels. There are gates and a death parade on the path, which will target them for the next murder.

Victor, Mark, Niyyah and Morgan are caught by the death parade at the first gate.

Tomica and Kriste are left behind at gate two.

The last to be sacrificed are Joe, Clide, Sherry and Abby at gate three.

Jay keeps up his plan to create chaos and keep himself in the game. However, he only succeeds in annoying his fellow players.

Despite this, Michael thinks he may be onto something regarding Katie being a Traitor.

However…..we will find out next week what will happen when he presents this to the Round Table…..stay tuned.

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