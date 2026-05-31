The Real Housewives of Rhode Island Recap for 5/31/2026

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island on Bravo is taking on Boston this week as the ladies go to see Rich perform.

Alicia is still crying over her fight with Liz, who is doubling down about Homeless-Gate and you can cut the tension in the air with a knife. Jo-Ellen is like, this is so uncomfortable, can we go under the table again?

So, she wants to recreate the Pepper Ann opening?

Liz thinks Jo-Ellen is a liar, liar pants on fire and wants nothing to do with her at this moment because she says one thing and does another….which is basically what they all do?

Ashley comes in and is like, WTF is going on and why does it seem more tense than my house when the kids got into something they weren’t supposed to? She orders an espresso martini, shows off her new hairdo and is still like WTF?

Monique shows up and she’s apparently married to a Patriots player. I guess she is joining in on this trip to Awkward-ville?

Rich begins to perform while Rosie fangirls and makes everyone toast to him.

Liz wants a cigarette and somehow this leads to everyone learning about the fight.

Alicia tries to calm things down and tells Liz she loves her, even though she is super hurt.

Liz isn’t having any of it and storms off with Jo-Ellen in tow so they can share a cigarette behind the building like they are channeling Heather Mooney from Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion, minus the cowboy following them around.

Liz is randomly like, no, I will not share my cigarette because you are a mean, mean lady and Alicia is a liar and everyone knows it and did I say you are a meanie?

Jo-Ellen’s reaction is WTF just happened? I just wanted to see if you were okay and smoke a cigarette. The fight continues into the building while poor Rich is trying to channel Elvis. I thought he was supposed to be Sinatra, but he’s singing an Elvis song, so now I have no idea who he is supposed to be.

Rosie is glad no one is yelling at her while Jo-Ellen storms off and leaves them at the event Dorit style.

Did Monique even say anything? Did she wear an invisibility cloak once the drama began? Seriously, where did she go?

Through it all, Rich continues to sing and Rosie continues to fangirl.

Alicia and her family celebrate Celina winning a dance trophy…..for something. Seriously, Alicia has no idea what she won, just that is like the ‘Miss America of Dance or something.’

Even though it is a celebration for Celina, the adults are like ‘cover your ears, child, mommy has to bitch about Liz.’

Cue the whole replay of Homeless-Gate and all the aunties and Alicia’s mom, along with Alicia randomly complaining about her life not being perfect because she is not married and Billy didn’t propose right and…..what does this have to do with the prices of oranges in Cambodia?

Everyone is like is Liz on meds? Is it her weed making her act all loopy?

Liz, Kelsey and Dolores meet up for coffee at Liz’s house while Liz’s dog is in a stroller for some reason.

Cue Homeless-Gate rendition, Liz style. Dolores plays with the dog and isn’t even listening, Kelsey wants all the tea and suddenly it is all Jo-Ellen’s fault?

Kelsey wants nothing to the drama and thinks there is a lot of trust issues coming from Liz.

Dolores finally stops playing with the dog long enough to say that maybe Alicia will come to her senses and they should talk it out. Liz is like, but she was meeaaaannnnnnn! She lieeedddddd! Won’t someone listen to me complain about this and remember that I apologized half a million times?

Random aside: No one knows how many apologies there were, so they keep throwing out random numbers like this is the damn Real Housewives lottery or something. Instead of money, they will win validation that they were right about Homeless-Gate even though no one really knows why anyone is mad anymore and the only ones who seem to care are Liz and Alicia.

Even Jo-Ellen is over it at this point and probably regrets the fact that she tried calming Liz down in the first place and instead wishes she would have kept her mouth shut and had a cigarette and

charcuterie on the way to the event.

Beach day! Rosie tells the family all about the house building and leaves out the square footage.

Rich channels his inner Carlos Solis and tells everyone how he and Rosie are talking about starting a family. Rosie, who is playing the role of Gabby (without the hot gardener on the side) is like, um, no? I said if it happens, fine, if not, that is fine too. Cue some awkward debate about if they should have kids.

Ashley and Jared play bartender so they can have cocktails for Audrey’s summer menu. He wonders if this will actually bring in business and she says they need to figure this out so they can stay in business.

As an aside, all three of those drinks look amazing.

Kelsey and Jo-Ellen have a painting day, but wear white, which seems like a VERY bad idea.

Cue round fifty-million of Homeless-Gate, Liz is mean and Slam Pig paintings. Yeah, I don’t know….

Rulla and Liz meet up for lunch. They enjoy margaritas and cue yet another round of Homeless-Gate, which is interrupted by a bee.

Rulla freaks out and then trashes Jo-Ellen’s behavior, more or less saying she is a mean girl who likes to start drama and stir the pot…..so again, she is more or less like any other Real Housewife?

Rulla says Jo-Ellen shouldn’t be calling Brian out when SHE is the one not being loyal to her husband……

Kelsey watches Bill work out and is like are you my boyfriend? Am I your girlfriend?

Also, Bill was celibate for a year waiting for Kelsey.

Bill is like, can we finally be rid of this dude who keeps paying for all your crap? However, she wants to keep at least the health insurance due to her brain tumor.

Okay, that I get. Health insurance is crappy depending on where you live and what your job is, so if she can get decent health insurance from the mystery dude, she should keep it.

Everything else? She should be on her own.

Jo-Ellen meets with Liz, but not before she calls Alicia to say she won’t apologize until Liz does and she did nothing wrong.

Liz shows up and Jo-Ellen is like I’m cold, and shows off her boobs to….prove it?

Liz tells Jo-Ellen she is a crappy mediator, Jo-Ellen wants to know why she is so mean to her and then Liz tells her she is fake. This leads to Jo-Ellen telling Liz she was aggressive by pulling her hair, pushing her chair and being all up in her business.

Liz chugs her wine, tells Jo-Ellen she is a fake lying bitch and peaces out, leaving Jo-Ellen wondering WTF happened and probably stuck with the bill…..and not one of the Bills that are on the show.

More next week, stay tuned!