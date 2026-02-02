Savannah Guthrie Speaks Out on Mom Nancy’s Disappearance

Update: The disappearance of Nancy is now being treated as a crime.

“We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help,” Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie released a statement regarding her mother Nancy’s disappearance.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom,” the statement read. “We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

Nancy also takes medication that if not taken, could prove to be fatal.

More information will be released as it becomes available.