Robin Hood Season Two Production Begins

MGM+, the premium linear channel and streaming service, today announced that production has begun on the second season of its action-adventure drama Robin Hood. The new season is currently filming in Serbia, and will be available to MGM+ viewers in the U.S., UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Joining the cast for season two are James Purefoyas King Henry, the formidable monarch whose ruthless vision for England sets the season’s events into motion; Colin O’Donoghue as Prince Richard, Henry’s eldest son and rightful heir whose fate threatens to plunge the kingdom into civil war; and Luke Roberts as Amaury D’Montfort, an ambitious Norman nobleman whose political aspirations place him at the center of Nottingham’s growing power struggle. They join the returning ensemble as the legendary story of Robin Hood continues with new alliances, formidable enemies, and even greater stakes.

Season two expands the world of Robin Hood, as the arrival of King Henry, Prince Richard and the ambitious Amaury D’Montfort reshapes the political landscape, forcing Rob and his allies to navigate shifting loyalties, royal power struggles and dangerous new threats.

Robin Hood is produced by Lionsgate Television, with Showrunner John Glenn, Director Jonathan English, Hidden Pictures’ Todd Lieberman serving as executive producers. Additional premiere details will be announced at a later date.

About MGM+

MGM+ is an ad-free linear and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of exclusive, acclaimed original series and docuseries, current movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in the US, on-demand, online, and across devices. MGM+ is a destination for premium content, with original series including the horror thriller The Institute, hit sci-fi horror series FROM, the romantic adventure series Robin Hood, and the upcoming crime drama The Westies. Internationally, the streaming service is currently available in 34 countries across Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Canada – offering rich content to our viewers around the world.