Movies What to Watch

Cagefighter Released Today

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 9, 2020 @ 4:05 pm

The movie Cagefighter was released today and already promises to be a huge hit! Check out more details below. You can find the movie both in theatres and on demand.

Starring: Alex Montagnani (Pro MMA Fighter), Jonathan Good, AKA Jon Moxley (AEW Champ, Professional Wrestler, 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown), Gina Gershon (Showgirls, Bound), Chuck Liddell (Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Kick-Ass 2), Elijah Baker (The Batman, Signs of Silence), Luke Rockhold (Former UFC Middleweight Champion), Jay Reso (Professional Wrestler, Shoot ‘Em Up), Georgia Bradner (Supernatural, Dark Angel)

Reiss Gibbons (Alex Montagnani) is on the cusp of cementing himself as the greatest to ever step inside the LEGENDS cage. With five title defenses under his belt, a beautiful wife in Ellie (Georgia Bradner), endless sponsorship deals thanks to his ball busting agent Reggie (Elijah Baker), and the support of coach and mentor Marcus (Chuck Liddell), Reiss has it all. But when Savvy promoter Max Black (Gina Gershon) pits him against pro wrestling super star Randy Stone (AEW Champ Jon Moxley) in the company’s first ever cross-promotional event, Reiss finds himself in the toughest fight of his life.

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