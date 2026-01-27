ICYMI: Survivor 50 Premiere News

Epic Party” – 24 returning players are abandoned on the islands of Fiji for a monumental 50th season, with the chance to win $1 million. The theme of the season, “In the Hands of the Fans,” quickly materializes as decisions from the fan vote swiftly and forcefully impact the game. Castaways reflect on how much they have changed since the last time they played the game. Then, an unforeseen injury during the first immunity challenge causes tribemates to rethink their attack strategy in order to support their team member, on the historic three-hour season premiere of SURVIVOR 50, Wednesday, Feb. 25 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Angelina Keeley – David vs. Goliath (season 37)

Aubry Bracco – Kaôh Rōng (season 32), Game Changers (season 34) and Edge of Extinction (season 38)

Benjamin “Coach” Wade – Tocantins (season 18), Heroes vs. Villains (season 20), South Pacific (season 23)

Charlie Davis – Survivor 46

Chrissy Hofbeck – Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (season 35)

Christian Hubicki – David vs. Goliath (season 37)

Cirie Fields – Exile Island (season 12), Micronesia (season 16), Heroes vs. Villains (season 20) and Game Changers (season 34)

Colby Donaldson – Australia (season two), All-Stars (season eight), Heroes vs. Villains (season 20)

Dee Valladares – Survivor 45

Emily Flippen – Survivor 45

Genevieve Mushaluk – Survivor 47

Jenna Lewis-Dougherty – Borneo (season one) and All-Stars (season eight)

Jonathan Young – Survivor 42

Joseph “Joe” Hunter – Survivor 48

Kamilla Karthigesu – Survivor 48

Kyle Fraser – Survivor 48

Mike White – David vs. Goliath (season 37)

Ozzy Lusth – Cook Islands (season 13), Micronesia (season 16), South Pacific (season 23) and Game Changers (season 34)

Q Burdette – Survivor 46

Rick Devens – Edge of Extinction (season 38)

Rizo Velovic – Survivor 49

Savannah Louie – Survivor 49

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick – Palau (season 10), Guatemala (season 11), Heroes vs. Villains (season 20)

Tiffany Ervin – Survivor 46