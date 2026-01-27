CBS Announces Daytime Crossover

Today CBS unveiled a landmark daytime television event, a sweeping multi-episode crossover between its powerhouse daytime dramas BEYOND THE GATES and THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS. The ambitious storyline will transport six iconic residents from Y&R’s Genoa City into BTG’s posh gated community, Fairmont Crest, and will air on BEYOND THE GATES in June.

In the episodes, longtime close friends Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis) and the powerful patriarch of the Newman family, the legendary Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), arriving in grand style at Fairmont Crest, reunite at a high-profile political fundraiser. Over the years, Victor has backed Vernon’s political campaigns, while Vernon has championed legislation benefiting Newman Enterprises, an alliance built on loyalty, influence and mutual gain. Now, Vernon has asked Victor to serve as the keynote speaker for his grandson Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) fundraiser.

Also in attendance are Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Martin, friends who first bonded in New York City after college. Martin extended the invitation to Kyle, who arrived alongside his parents, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters). Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) are also on the VIP guest list, with Devon fielding an unexpected business opportunity from Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie). As the evening unfolds, a shocking event occurs, abruptly derailing the fundraiser and triggering dramatic consequences that will impact every guest in attendance.

BEYOND THE GATES is broadcast on weekdays on CBS (2:00-3:00 PM, ET/1:00-2:00 PM, PT) and is available to stream on Paramount+**. The series is produced by CBS Studios, as part of the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. Created by head writer Michele Val Jean, executive producers include Val Jean, Sheila Ducksworth, Julie Carruthers, Tracey Thomson, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Anna Saalfeld and Lela Coffey. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.