High Potential Recap for Grounded

This week’s episode of High Potential on ABC opens with a group of people going skydiving, with one of them dead on arrival.

Morgan is excited to take on the case, which confuses Kadarec, Daphne and Oz are also on the case. It seems like the victim Padilla received a death threats days before his death.

Several of Padilla’s friends are questioned about the death, but no one seems to have information.

Morgan finds a blank card that does not fit in with anything on the scene. Later on, she finds out there as a lack of oxygen, which makes the case even more baffling.

Thanks to Morgan asking Susie for help, Soloman wants Morgan to go for proper training to handle working as a consultant more appropriately.

Wagner wants Selena to get JAG on the case, but only ends up pissing her off. He ends up working with Kadarec, who is also none too happy with working with Wagner.

Morgan in is class and tries to argue with the teacher…..but also thinks that one of the people on the scene, Ethan, may know more than he is saying. Cue her calling Kadarec (with Baby Got Back as a ringtone) and Ethan indeed skulking around. The guys attack and arrest him.

Ethan(who is an aerospace engineer) is questioned and it is known that he was arguing with Padilla prior to the murder. Ethan talks about his brother Silas, who had PTSD from being in the military, leading to his death. However, he denies having anything to do with his midair death.

Wagner continues to overstep Selena’s boundaries, but she reluctantly goes along with him. She and Kadarec make sure to keep Morgan in line.

Arthur calls! He is alive. He explains that he was being followed and went off the grid. Selena offers him protective custody, but he refuses and decides to go off on his own.

Kadarec brings Morgan lunch and says she cannot call him under any circumstances. She argues a bit, but he gets a call from Maeve, who worked with the men. He goes off to talk to her, where she says he noticed problems with some of his patients and tried to investigate.

She lets the guys into his office, using the blanks card Morgan found earlier. They find some clues but are confused by them, so Wagner suggests calling Morgan. However, Kadarec says this could cost her her job. Wagner insists.

Morgan and her class work on a mock case. which Morgan says is staged and not a robbery like it is presented. Dottie the instructor is impressed. As the class continues, Morgan answers a text from Kadarec and calls with her feelings on what is going on. She explains how the post its represent patient’s feelings, but since they all have similar dates, it does not fit with the PTSD theory. Dottie catches her on the phone and makes her hang up.

It is now theorized that hypoxia caused these symptoms and they all go to talk to Ethan. He mentions a guy named Pike who has a file proving that there is a connection between the plane life support system and the symptoms. Pike refuses to cooperate.

Despite getting on Dottie’s nerves, Morgan gets her to talk about TID and sneaks off to talk to Kadarec and Wagner in order to give them evidence that she found from Padilla’s computer. This proves there was a design flaw and just as the guys are about to tell Morgan, she is caught by Dottie.

Solomon tells Morgan that Dottie wants her to continue working under close supervision, but Solomon opts to fire her instead. The gang is not happy about his and admit that they miss and need her.

Wagner and Selena talk about the Morgan thing, with her calling him out for constantly cutting her down and ruining her team.

Later on, Morgan tries to help, even though she is fired. The gang tells her there is nothing they can do. However, since the paperwork was not filed until late, she is technically still employed until the morning.

Selena tells Morgan Arthur is alive but doesn’t want their help. Despite Morgan’s protests, Selena promises to work on the case.

Morgan tells Kadarec to call the lab since she figured it out. It turns out Pike wanted to take Padilla down for his investigation on what was causing the PTSD symptoms. Pike used a faulty oxygen mask to kill him…..and is headed to jail.

Selena talks to Wagner and gives him an envelope so he is ‘in the loop.’ She says she will protect her own and they come to an understanding.

In the elevator, Kadarec talks to Wagner about who he is too scared to cross….leaving Wagner shook.

Selena confronts Solomon and says Morgan saved the lives of several service members and despite her wild ways, she gets the job done. He refuses to give Morgan her job back, so Selena blackmails him with pictures of him with the chief’s wife. He has a change of heart.

Selena goes to Morgan’s for banana splits and to tell her she has her job back.