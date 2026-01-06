High Potential Recap for 1/6/2026

A woman’s boyfriend scares her….and while they make plans for, erm, fun, they find a dead body.

Morgan shows up to the case and flashes back to her night with Rhys. Adam and Wagner are also there. It seems like the case is connected to the stolen painting since the museum dude is the one who is dead. Morgan also says the watch wasn’t stolen because it was a fake.

This clears Rhys out as a suspect since he was doing it with Morgan at the time…..or does it?

She does her own investigation and steals a hotel maid’s ID and a towel. Adam follows her and she says she thinks Rhys is art thief John Baptiste. They argue about what to do and she storms off to see if the painting is in the crate.

Rhys calls her while she is looking for the painting. She finds A painting, but not THE painting.

Adam picks her up and they argue about how to proceed. At the station, everyone else is working on the case whilst pushing Morgan out. They think the painter’s owner’s grandson is involved and try and track him down.

Rhys and Morgan have a tense moment together before he steals someone’s pretzels.

Wagner and Adam fight over Morgan’s involvement in the case. She is back on and the dynamic duo is back together! They look into victim Cyrus’s apartment and talk to his boyfriend Emilio. As they chat, Morgan notices some art and questions him about it and how they cleaned it….making him the prime suspect.

Arthur calls Morgan to say he got ambushed about Roman’s backpack. She begs him to give a description to the police, but he is unsure.

The people who are looking for the stolen art are not happy bunnies when they see how they investigation is going. They fire the cops and decide to hire PIs.

Emilio says he is innocent but has scars that can prove otherwise….while Morgan and Rhys talk about their own scars. Morgan thinks Emilio may have had another office and they go to investigate…..finding the painting. Emilio is arrested.

The family comes to see the painting at the station. Sadly, they cannot keep it.

Selena talks to Arthur and wants to take him to the station to give an official statement. He refuses, so she gives him her number just in case.

As Rhys says goodbye, Miriam, the original owner of the painting, says the painting is a fake. Morgan looks into it and agrees. She goes to question Rhys, while Wagner and Adam wait for the authenticator. Morgan looks in Rhys’s briefcase and sees that he is legit, while he questions if what they had was real.

She realizes the Fosters, the owners of the painting, faked the entire thing to scam the insurance company and got Cyrus involved. Cyrus then double crossed them, causing his demise.

The search is on for the Fosters! Joke’s on them, someone else stole it….you guessed it, it was Rhys, alias John Baptiste! Despereaux would be so proud. He escapes….maybe he’s Desperaux’s son or something?

Arthur is being followed and calls Selena for help.

The gang is drinking and talking about the case while Selena worries about Arthur.

Rhys/John Baptiste returned the painting to Miriam?

It seems like Arthur is dead and the killer is in the bar with everyone…..while Adam broods as Wagner talks to Morgan.