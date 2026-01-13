High Potential Recap for 1/13/2026

Golf, picture taking and murder…..thanks to brake lines being cut on the truck of picture taking dude.

That was the fakest looking crash ever.

LUDO! He is back and gives her flowers that are from….not him, but Rhys.

Ludo tries to wash dishes but the water sprays everywhere. Ludo fixes it as Morgan leaves for a case, Ava tries to help out and Elliott wonders about the identity of Rhys,

Karadec, Oz and Daphne fill Morgan in on the case, which seems like a hit man was killed. They infer that a golfer was the target as Morgan explains how golfing works, which will help them figure out where the balls came from. The golfer is left-handed and breaks his clubs when mad. They now need to find him to see if there is still a hit or he put a hit out on a hit man.

There is a vacuum cleaner commercial, which is connected to Douglas Newmeyer, vacuum inventor, recipient of the hit and lawsuits due to the vacuum having issues.

Our boy Newmeyer is in hiding.

Arthur is missing. Selena says that she will put out a missing persons case if he isn’t found.

Newmeyer having connections to Germany might help find where he is hiding.

Cue Karadec and company walking into a fake death scene. WTF is happening? It looks like the FBI is there, who says the dude who died was an undercover fed.

Agent Taylor and Wagner worked undercover together. I guess that is what the kids are calling it these days.

Newmeyer is being questioned and only serves to piss off Morgan, especially when he doesn’t clean up after his fake murder. She goes to snoop while Daphne looks at Newmeyer’s laptop.

Karadec and Wagner find the gun!

Elliott wants Ludo and Morgan back together…..or at least have him something do more than fix her sink.

Morgan explains the faulty vacuum to Newmeyer, who doesn’t want to listen. He continues to piss her off but also pretends to have her number and tell she will amount to nothing. She retorts that at least no one died on her watch.

Ludo calls about the flowers and says Elliott is upset mommy and daddy aren’t together.

Morgan finds scar cream and points out his lady may be using it….and that she is married, which may now come into play as to why there was a hit out on him, It looks like he may be the one who is put out the hit.

Joel, the poor dude being cheated on, is chased by the cops and promises to call off the hit man. He has no idea the hit man of the hit man is dead.

Now everyone is trying to figure out WTF is even happening. Morgan sees fibers from carpet on the evidence and sees it doesn’t match.

Now they think one of the FBI agents is dirty.

Ludo and Elliott have a heart to heart about Ludo’s relationship with Morgan. He explains that they are better as friends and not getting back together. Elliott wants them to be happy. They hug.

Morgan and Elliott have a bonding moment. She loves his big heart and promises to support his dreams, even it if is being a plumber.

Newmeyer is arrested for putting the hit out on the agent who was killed. Agent Vincent is also arrested for carrying it out.

Karadec and Morgan have a bonding moment. She talks about her complicated relationship with her dad, and he tells her she is more valuable than she realizes….and to go home to her kids.