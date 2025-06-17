Hell’s Kitchen: EP Arthur Smith Speaks

Arthur Smith has been an executive producer for many years, most notably working for shows like Hell’s Kitchen, which is about to go into its season finale. He has worked with the show for many years and helped bring us many iconic moments with Chef Gordon Ramsay.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, he revealed that we are going to be seeing a lot of amazing moments, including a practical joke involving Chef Gordon Ramsay. While he could not give too much away, he did reveal that fans are going to want to tune in to see what happens. He is incredibly proud of the final three and made it clear that they all worked incredibly hard to get to this moment.

While he did not make any predictions for the final three, he did have nothing but good things to say about them all. He knows each of them had their ups and downs throughout the season, but he loved seeing how they overcame everything with the help of Chef Gordon Ramsay giving them words of encouragement and advice on how to improve.

Arthur also spoke very highly of Chef Gordon Ramsay. Not only does he think that he is a hardworking man with impeccable attention to detail, but says he is a man with a huge heart. He says that he learned a lot from him over the years and that he is a great human being. The two of them often think alike on things, making their personal and professional relationship that much better.

So what’s next for Arthur? That, my friends, is a great big surprise! He says there are many, MANY projects on the horizon, but for now, they are super-secret…..so stay tuned!