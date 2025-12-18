31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Favorite Celeb Gift

Need a gift for the celebrity lover in your life? Look no further than Cameo, where you can buy a special, personalized video featuring your loved one’s favorite celebrity giving a message unique to that special someone!

This holiday season, fans can get closer than ever to their favorite on-screen talents. Cameo features thousands of actors, comedians, and TV and movie stars who create personalized video messages, creating one of the most unique and memorable gifts available.

Whether it’s a legendary cinema actor, a sitcom favorite, a cult-classic character, or a stand-up comedian, these on-screen stars are delivering holiday shoutouts, birthday greetings, and custom one-of-a-kind messages to fans around the world.

Browse the full catalog here: