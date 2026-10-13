Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2026 Nominees Announced

Nominees for the 11th Annual

Critics Choice Documentary Awards

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

14th (Netflix)

Everest: The Other Side (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Everybody to Kenmure Street (Icarus Films)

The History of Concrete (Magnolia Pictures)

Musk (Bleecker Street)

NAZA (The Guardian / mk2 films)

Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

Rehearsals for a Revolution (Sony Pictures Classics)

Remake (Music Box Films)

You Can See Everything (A24)

BEST DIRECTOR

Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor – NAZA (The Guardian / mk2 films)

Felipe Bustos Sierra – Everybody to Kenmure Street (Icarus Films)

Ava DuVernay – 14th (Netflix)

Nathan Fielder & Lance Oppenheim – You Can See Everything (A24)

Ross McElwee – Remake (Music Box Films)

Orlando von Einsiedel – The Cycle of Love (Variance Films)

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

David Greaves – Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

Baz Luhrmann – EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (Neon)

Gabriela Osio Vanden & Jack Weisman – Nuisance Bear (Mubi)

Xander Robin – The Python Hunt (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Poh Si Teng – American Doctor (Watermelon Pictures)

John Wilson – The History of Concrete (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

David Bolen – You Can See Everything (A24)

David Bolen & Matt Clegg – The Python Hunt (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Sophie Darlington – Lion (National Geographic)

Franklin Dow – The Cycle of Love (Variance Films)

Gabriela Osio Vanden & Jack Weisman – Nuisance Bear (Mubi)

Clair Popkin, Jimmy Chin, Christopher Murphy – Everest: The Other Side (National Geographic Documentary Films)

BEST EDITING

Spencer Averick – 14th (Netflix)

Anne de Mare & Lynn True – Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

Adam Locke-Norton – You Can See Everything (A24)

Colin Monie – Everybody to Kenmure Street (Icarus Films)

Jonathan Redmond – EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (Neon)

Cori Wapnowska – The History of Concrete (Magnolia Pictures)

BEST NARRATION

The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist (Focus Features)

Written by Daniel Roher & Caroline Lindy

Performed by Daniel Roher & Caroline Lindy

The History of Concrete (Magnolia Pictures)

Written by John Wilson

Performed by John Wilson

Lorne (Focus Features)

Written by Morgan Neville, Alan Lowe, Jake Hostetter

Performed by Chris Parnell

Nuisance Bear (Mubi)

Written by Mike Tunalaaq Gibbons

Performed by Mike Tunalaaq Gibbons

Rehearsals for a Revolution (Sony Pictures Classics)

Written by Pegah Ahangarani

Performed by Pegah Ahangarani

Remake (Music Box Films)

Written by Ross McElwee

Performed by Ross McElwee

BEST MUSIC SCORE

Ari Balouzian – You Can See Everything (A24)

Dan Deacon – Time and Water (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Caroline Ho – Everest: The Other Side (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Jason Moran – 14th (Netflix)

Cristóbal Tapia de Veer – Nuisance Bear (Mubi)

Hans Zimmer, Niccolò Pacella, George Hutson Warren – Lion (National Geographic)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World) (HBO Max)

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (Neon)

Man on the Run (Amazon MGM Studios)

Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Peter Asher: Everywhere Man (Greenwich Entertainment)

Sara Bareilles: Good Grief (Group Effort Films / Naked Edge Films)

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

14th (Netflix)

American Doctor (Watermelon Pictures)

Ask E. Jean (Abramorama)

Everybody to Kenmure Street (Icarus Films)

Musk (Bleecker Street)

NAZA (The Guardian / mk2 films)

Union Town (Cabin Creek Films)

BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

14th (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

Rehearsals for a Revolution (Sony Pictures Classics)

SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of (Netflix)

Soul Patrol (Kino Lorber)

Turning Point: Generation 9/11 (Netflix)

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

Avedon (Netflix)

Jean-Michel Basquiat (Netflix)

Lorne (Focus Features)

Marty, Life Is Short (Netflix)

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! (HBO Max)

Musk (Bleecker Street)

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert (Neon)

Making Marie Antoinette (Mubi)

Man on the Run (Amazon MGM Studios)

Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

Rehearsals for a Revolution (Sony Pictures Classics)

Remake (Music Box Films)

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist (Focus Features)

Ghost Elephants (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Lion (National Geographic)

Nuisance Bear (Mubi)

Secrets of the Bees (National Geographic)

Time and Water (National Geographic Documentary Films)

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

The Dynasty: UConn Huskies (Apple TV)

Everest: The Other Side (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Give Me the Ball! (ESPN)

Rafa (Netflix)

Standout: The Ben Kjar Story (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Tyson (Netflix)

BEST TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARY

Baby Doe (Narrative Distribution)

Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story (Dark Star Pictures)

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare (Netflix)

A Killer Story (HBO Max)

Lost Women of Alaska (Investigation Discovery)

Murder in Glitterball City (HBO Max)

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

The Baddest Speechwriter of All (Netflix)

A Derailment (POV)

Escalation (Bonfire Films)

Miller Night Football (HBO Max)

Oh Whale (The New Yorker / Switchboard Magazine)

The Second Life of Freddie Nole (Sweet World Films)

A Short Documentary About a Giant Pencil (archilux)

They’re Here (Praxis Films)

BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

9/11: Reunited (National Geographic)

The Dark Wizard (HBO Max)

The Dynasty: UConn Huskies (Apple TV)

High Horse: The Black Cowboy (Peacock)

Lion (National Geographic)

The Man Will Burn (HBO Max)

Rafa (Netflix)

BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

30 for 30 (ESPN)

American Masters (PBS)

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Netflix)

The Food That Built America (History)

Hazardous History with Henry Winkler (History)

Independent Lens (PBS)

Untold (Netflix)

About the Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards are an offshoot of the Critics Choice Awards, which are bestowed annually by the CCA to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, the Critics Choice Awards are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

The 32nd annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be held on January 3, 2027, airing live on E! and USA Network.

About the Critics Choice Association (CCA)

Founded in 1995, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) is one of the largest critics organizations in the world, representing more than 500 media critics and entertainment journalists. It is known for presenting the annual Critics Choice Awards, honoring the finest in cinematic and television achievement for over three decades.

With a commitment to recognizing industry creatives and professionals across genres, CCA has expanded its slate of events over the years to include the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and Critics Choice Super Awards. The CCA also produces a series of Celebration events to recognize historically underrepresented communities, including the Celebration of Black Cinema and Television, Celebración of Cinema and Television, Celebration of AAPI Cinema and Television, and Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema and Television.

Most recently, the CCA has announced its plan to present the inaugural Critics Choice Creator Awards in April 2027.

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]

About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts