Britney Spears Checks Into Rehab

Pop star Britney Spears has checked into rehab, TVGrapevine has learned.

The news comes after Britney’s DUI arrest last month. At the time, the Crossroads star had been taken into custody after being caught driving erratically and being caught with an unidentified substance in her car. It is suspected that she was under the influence of both drugs and alcohol -4 the time.

No other information was available as of press time.

This is a developing story….