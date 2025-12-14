31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Favorite Drink Accessory

Day 14 of 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things features Puffin Drinkwear’s New Year’s line. We previously featured their Halloween/Peanuts special collaboration and are happy to once again share their incredible products.

This is perfect for ringing in the new year while enjoying your favorite beverage.

More information:

Puffin Drinkwear is at it again, and this time they are kicking off the New Year with its most dazzling drop yet: the Crystal Puffin! It’s a fully blinged-out can cooler made for midnight toasts and sparkling sips. It’s bold, flashy, and guaranteed to be the best-dressed guest at any New Year’s party.