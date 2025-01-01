Sammi’s Favorite Things: Harry Potter Spellcaster Game

Originally posted on December 26, 2019 @ 12:52 pm
Do you need a new game for your game night? Enter the new Harry Potter Spellcaster game! Guaranteed to make your game nights magical, it can be enjoyed whether you are a Hufflepuff or a Slytherin.
More information below:
Game Specs
- There are Spell cards and Guessing cards that mirror each other. The Spellcaster draws a card, keeping it hidden from view. Using the wand, they follow the spell drawn out on the card. When a player guesses right, the Spellcaster keeps their Spell card!
- The first person who points at the correct Guessing card wins the Guessing card and becomes the next Spellcaster.
- Whoever collects the most total cards (Spell and Guess cards combined) is the winner!
- For 3-8 players, ages 6 and up.
- Amazon and Walmart.
