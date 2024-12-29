Sammi’s Favorite Things: Babe and Body

Here are some fun bath and body products perfect for holiday gift giving!

Get Your Glow On Inside and Out!

Supercharge your bath and body care routine with a new line of products specifically formulated with all natural, soothing ingredients that address a mama’s every stage of motherhood. Babe and Body believes in whole mother care for the happiest moms and babies. The line of products offers solutions for hair, face, body and lips. Check out the below 3 options for sleep promotion, aches and pains, and the totally Instagram-worthy milk bath!

Shower Yoga

Skip the downward dog and bring the namaste straight to the shower! Babe and Body’s Shower Yoga is a Zen inspiring muscle and joint relief scrub that combines the powers of Dead Sea salt and magnesium while infusing the soothing scents of lemon and lavender! This 10oz jar of joy features:



Exfoliating powers of Dead Sea salt and activated magnesium.

Lavender oil for unclogging pores, promoting healthy sleep and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Lemon oil for tightening the skin, preventing wrinkles and removing excess oil.

ALL NATURAL ingredients



$29



Bonding Bath

Soak in the joys of life with this bath companion that’s so fresh and natural it’s great for moms to enjoy with their baby! A relaxing pre-bedtime ritual, this 8oz jar features:



Lavender and Chamomile known for their soothing and relaxing properties that help promote sleep and for their benefits as a natural cleanser.

Gentle Aloe Leaf for cleansing without drying or cracking.

Calendula petals that start to open when added to water making bath time all the more fun!



$22



Countess Grey

Time to treat the hands and feet! Invoke the relaxation of a hot cup of tea with this soothing smell of Earl Grey scrub made for all things fingers and toes! Combining black lava salt straight from the volcano with added magnesium and then mixed in aromatherapeutic essential oils to alleviate dry and cracked skin.



Created to soothe hands and feet.

Hawaiian black lava salt straight from the volcano!

Magnesium to stabilize hormone imbalances and improve the cellular process.

Essential oils to treat even the driest skin.



$23



About Babe and Body

When pregnant with her first baby, founder Lucy Small couldn’t find high end moisturizing scrubs with ingredients pregnant moms didn’t need to Google. More than anything she got fed up with how maternity products only focussed on stretch marks! Motherhood was such a journey with so many ups and downs and so much need for feel good self-care that she created her own. Woman founded and owned, this brand is completely unique, never heat-processed, and staffed by local moms to manufacture and package the goods.



Learn more at: babeandbody.com