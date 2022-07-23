July 23, 2022

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Socially Twisted Friends and Family Card Game

Sammi Turano July 23, 2022
Need a new game for your next gathering? Look no further than Socially Twisted Friends and Family Card Game. It is all guaranteed laughs, fun and entertainment for everyone! Check out more details below.

About:

Socially Twisted “Friends & Family” Card Game is the newest offering from Socially Twisted Games, it is hysterical fun as you create absurd stories about your family & friends that get crazier with each new round.

It is easy to play, you just combine your story card with your word card to create an abundance of crazy situations, then vote for the most twisted story! No two games are ever alike. (2-8 players, intended for ages 12 and older). A fun party card game for teens, families, friends, and everyone in between!

This card pack is the newest in the Socially Twisted Card Game line which began with their Original Party Game, and now also includes a Kids Card Game.

In addition, Socially Twisted Games offers a free Socially Twisted app. The app features the original Socially Twisted game plus the Family, Kids & Brit pack expansion packs! Download the free app for both Apple and Android devices (iOS and Android).

All three of Socially Twisted Card Games are available for a MSRP of $21.99 on the Socially Twisted website or Amazon

