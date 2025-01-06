Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/6/2025

This season of Kids Baking Championship has an animal theme. The first challenge has them making tarts based on the animal they are assigned.

These kids are adorable!

Micah has a parrot and is making a strawberry tart.

Arielle has a chameleon and is baking a lime diplomat cream tart.

Brookyln is making a bluebird themed tart with berry flavors.

Carly’s tart is falling apart, and she begins to cry. I just want to give her a huge hug right now. Kardea Brown comes over to comfort her and help her fix it.

Carter hails from PA and makes a kiwi citrus tart based on the giraffe.

TWIST! They need to make an edible animal tail based on their animal.

Piper wants to open a food truck for her pastries. Her racoon-based tart will have coffee and peanut butter flavors.

Ellvie has a betta fish, so she is making a mango tart. Her crust is a bit burned, but she is still able to work with it.

Everyone is so excited to meet Duff Goldman and Kardea.

Ella has a hummingbird and is making a vanilla mango tart.

Jack is making a lemon curd tart based on the yellow tang.

Ellvie’s filling burns, so she has to start over….quickly.

Noah is making a snake-based tart in strawberry and chocolate flavors.

Aria struggles with the piping on her bunny tart, so she adds coconut to fix the tart and make it look like fur.

Pierce has a tabby-cat based chocolate tart.

Before long, time is almost up and everyone is rushing to finish. Carly forgot her twist, so she quickly comes up with the idea of dipping an ice cream cone with chocolate, while Noah’s tart crumbles.

Tasting time! Duff and Kardea give the pros and cons of each before deliberating on each bake.

Arielle wins the bake off, with Piper coming in second place. Noah, Carly, Micah, Ella, Pierce, Carter, Jack and Aria are all safe.

Ellvie and Brooklyn are in the bottom two, with Ellvie going home.

More next week, stay tuned.