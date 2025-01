Redbox Offers Oscar Nominated Movies

Want to watch some Oscar nominated movies before the big night? Redbox has the answer. Check out the list below to see what they have to offer!

1 Joker 2 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 3 Judy 4 Toy Story 4 5 Rocketman 6 Lion King 7 Avengers: Endgame 1 The Lighthouse 2 Breakthrough

Which ones are your favorites? Sound off in the comments.