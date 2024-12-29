Top Brand Buzz – Black Friday and Mid-Weekend Winners

Social media results over the past 30 days through Saturday, November 30 at 3:00 p.m. ET

In-store vs online share of voice (SOV) -this is based around phrases like “plan to shop” and “ will be shopping at.”

In-store has more mentions overall and more mentions in the largest category, tech.

Online leads for clothes though, 27% to 18%

AUTOMOTIVE BRANDS – Chevy & Nissan are the clear winners here, each capturing the largest SOV. Other non car makers are making themselves known (Broncos??) with creative partnerships. Mercadolibre is an ebay style site in Mexico, its presence here is worth noting for the global spread of the holiday.

APPAREL – Nike, Amazon, Adidas, Walmart are all big winners here, no great surprise. What's interesting is both Instagram & Twitter appear as brands here that people are using to shop with – more swipe up shopping, influencer marketing etc etc is driving this trend. The real coup is Arsenal FC making the cut here – a reflection of Black Friday's growing global reach, or the football club's growing reach, or both? (It's both but mostly Britain celebrating the season this year is the reason why)

HOME GOODS – Amazon wins again here, retail looks bleak with the exception of Walmart, placing twice with Sam’s Club & Walmart. KitchenAid and Dyson are the big brand winners in the home goods arena.

TECH – Amazon, Walmart, Google/Android, Apple, Sony, Rockstar Games, Epic Games, and Samsung all have solid showings here.

