Tulsa King Arriving on DVD

Tulsa King Arriving on DVD

LOS ANGELES – December 19, 2024 – Paramount Home Entertainment today announced season two of the hit Paramount+ original series TULSA KINGarrives on March 18 on Blu-ray™and DVD. The two-disc Blu-ray™and three-disc DVD sets consist of five featurettes, including two never-before-seen special features with behind-the-scenes looks into new characters, on-set footage, interviews with cast and crew and more.

SYNOPSIS

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

In season two, Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.

TULSA KING also stars an incredible ensemble cast that includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

In addition to Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter and Craig Zisk, TULSA KING is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox, and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

SPECIAL FEATURES

“The Boss Is Back” – Exclusive Content

“Mob Rule: Writing a Season of Crime” – Exclusive Content

“Who Said It”

“Meet the Rivals”

“Best in Crew”

SPECIFICATIONS

Blu-ray™ Format:

Video: 1080p High Definition

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Audio: English 5.1 Surround Dolby TrueHD

Subtitles: English SDH

DVD Format:

Video: Standard Definition

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Audio: English 5.1 Surround Dolby Digital

Subtitles: English SDH

U.S. Rating: Not Rated

Canadian Rating: 14A – Coarse Language/Violence/Substance Abuse

Run Time: 06:43:46

Special Features Run Time: 00:44:00

About Paramount Home Entertainment

Paramount Home Entertainment (PHE) is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The PHE division oversees PPC’s home entertainment and transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television Studios, Paramount Players, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain DreamWorks Animation titles. PHE additionally manages global licensing of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable devices and emerging technologies.

About SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks is a global network of media assets that reaches over one billion people in more than 180 countries featuring some of the most iconic brands in entertainment including SHOWTIME, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network among others – and, its Studios arm which produces 120+ series annually, including some of today’s biggest hits such as Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Emily in Paris, 1883, 1923, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Challenge and Jersey Shore, to name a few.

About 101 Studios

101 Studios is a global entertainment company dedicated to the acquisition, financing, development, production and distribution of high-caliber, creator-driven content. With an unmatched television slate partnered with outstanding filmmakers and talent, 101 Studios productions include the award-winning series “Yellowstone,” “George & Tammy,” 1883 and 1923. We also produce some of the most critically acclaimed shows, such as LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, TULSA KING and SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS. Upcoming projects include LANDMAN, starring Billy Bob Thornton.