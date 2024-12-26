How to Get Camille Kostek’s Clarins Look

Clarins did the makeup for model Camille Kostek, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model and girlfriend of former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski for a recent event. Get the look below.

Camille Kostek

Skincare

•Water Comfort One-Step Cleanser w/ Peach

•Chamomile Toning Lotion

•Multi-Active Eye

•Double Serum

•Multi-Active Moisturizer

•Hydra-Essential Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm – Lip prep

Makeup

Skin:

•Skin Illusion Foundation

•Instant Light Brush on Perfector 00 + Instant Concealer 01 – mixed together and swept under eye, along orbital and brow bone.

•Pore Perfecting Matifying Kit – powder dusted through T-zone

Eyes:

•001 Limited Edition Bronzer – Bronze and peach blended through eye crease. Bronze shade blended as drop shadow under lower lashes

•03 Brown Eyeshadow quad – Center 2 shades diffused on eyelid and into crease

•Graphik Eyeliner – Across upper lashline to created winged liner

•Supra Mascara

•03 Blonde Brow Pencil

•Double Fix Mascara – lifted through brow

Cheeks:

•001 Limited Bronzer – along cheekbones and temples

•06 Cheeky Coral + 01 Cheeky Baby – apples of cheeks and through eye crease.

Lips:

•02 Light Lip Liner

•Joli Rouge 758 Sandy Pink

Body: •SOS Primer 00 Universal Light + SOS Primer 06 Bronze + Double Serum: arms, legs