How to Get Camille Kostek’s Clarins Look

Originally posted on November 16, 2019 @ 8:28 pm
Clarins did the makeup for model Camille Kostek, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model and girlfriend of former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski for a recent event. Get the look below.
Camille Kostek
Skincare
•Water Comfort One-Step Cleanser w/ Peach
•Chamomile Toning Lotion
•Multi-Active Eye
•Double Serum
•Multi-Active Moisturizer
•Hydra-Essential Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm – Lip prep
Makeup
Skin:
•Skin Illusion Foundation
•Instant Light Brush on Perfector 00 + Instant Concealer 01 – mixed together and swept under eye, along orbital and brow bone.
•Pore Perfecting Matifying Kit – powder dusted through T-zone
Eyes:
•001 Limited Edition Bronzer – Bronze and peach blended through eye crease. Bronze shade blended as drop shadow under lower lashes
•03 Brown Eyeshadow quad – Center 2 shades diffused on eyelid and into crease
•Graphik Eyeliner – Across upper lashline to created winged liner
•Supra Mascara
•03 Blonde Brow Pencil
•Double Fix Mascara – lifted through brow
Cheeks:
•001 Limited Bronzer – along cheekbones and temples
•06 Cheeky Coral + 01 Cheeky Baby – apples of cheeks and through eye crease.
Lips:
•02 Light Lip Liner
•Joli Rouge 758 Sandy Pink
Body:
•SOS Primer 00 Universal Light + SOS Primer 06 Bronze + Double Serum: arms, legs
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]