0 0

Read Time: 6 Minute, 10 Second

Jeff Bridges to be Honored at 28th Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that legendary actor Jeff Bridges, a past Critics Choice Award winner who currently stars in the FX drama series The Old Man, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, airing live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (7:00-10:00pm ET – delayed PT, check local listings).

“We are thrilled to be honoring the one and only Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “From his debut with his dad on Sea Hunt, to his iconic performance as “The Dude” in The Big Lebowski, to his Oscar-winning performance in Crazy Heart, right through his amazing work in The Old Man, his decades-spanning career is unmatched. We look forward to celebrating his incredible career before an audience of millions of fans on January 15th.”

Jeff Bridges is one of Hollywood’s most successful actors and a seven-time Academy Award® nominee, as well as a singer and producer. His 2009 performance in Crazy Heart deservedly garnered the iconic performer his first Oscar® for Best Actor. The performance also earned him the Critics Choice Award, SAG® Award and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Actor. Bridges’ moving and multi-layered performance is one of many in a career that spans decades.

Bridges earned his first Oscar nod in 1972 for Best Supporting Actor in Peter Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show, co-starring Cybill Shepherd. Three years later, he received his second Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in Michael Cimino’s Thunderbolt and Lightfoot. By 1984 he landed top kudos with a Best Actor nomination for playing the alien in Starman. In 2001 he was honored with his fourth Oscar nomination for his role in The Contender, Rod Lurie’s political thriller, in which Bridges played the President of the United States.

In December 2010 his reunion with the Coen Brothers in the critically acclaimed western True Grit landed him another Critics Choice Award nomination and his sixth Oscar nomination. In 2017 he received his third Critics Choice Award nomination and seventh Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor as a retiring Texas Ranger in Hell or High Water. The critically acclaimed film, written by Taylor Sheridan and directed by David Mackenzie, premiered Un Certain Regard at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. He also received a SAG nomination for his performance. In 2018, Bridges was seen and heard in the documentary Living in the Future’s Past, directed by Susan Kucera and co-produced by Bridges.

The actor’s multifaceted career has cut a wide swath across all genres.

Bridges has also been seen in the drama The Only Living Boy in New York, and in the highly anticipated action/adventure comedy sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, for director Matthew Vaughn. He co-starred opposite Josh Brolin in the action drama Only the Brave, directed by Joseph Kosinski. Before that he was seen in the animated feature film adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s iconic masterpiece The Little Prince as “The Aviator” for director Mark Osborne.

In August 2014 Bridges starred in The Giver opposite Meryl Streep. Based on the bestselling novel by Lois Lowry, the film – which he also produced – was a passion project of Bridges for more than two decades and was directed by Phillip Noyce.

In 2010 he starred in the highly anticipated 3D action-adventure TRON: Legacy. Bridges reprised his role of video-game developer “Kevin Flynn” from the classic 1982 film TRON. With state-of-the-art technology, TRON: Legacy featured Bridges as the first actor in cinematic history to play opposite a younger version of himself.

Bridges starred opposite Robert Downey Jr. in the 2008 Paramount Pictures/Marvel Studios blockbuster Iron Man, playing the character of “Obadiah Stane.”

He has starred in numerous box office hits, including the Coen Brothers’ cult comedy The Big Lebowski, Gary Ross’ Seabiscuit, Terry Gilliam’s offbeat comedic drama The Fisher King (co-starring Robin Williams), the multi-award nominated The Fabulous Baker Boys (co-starring his brother Beau Bridges and Michelle Pfeiffer), Jagged Edge (opposite Glenn Close), Francis Ford Coppola’s Tucker: The Man and His Dream, Blown Away (co-starring his late father Lloyd Bridges and Tommy Lee Jones), Peter Weir’s Fearless (with Isabella Rossellini and Rosie Perez) and Martin Bell’s American Heart (produced by Bridges’ company, AsIs Productions). That film earned Bridges an Independent Spirit Award in 1993 for Best Male Lead. In the summer of 2004 he appeared opposite Kim Basinger in the critically acclaimed The Door in the Floor for director Tod Williams and Focus Features, which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead.

He is currently the national spokesman for the Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry campaign that is fighting to end childhood hunger in America.

One of Bridges’ true passions is photography. While on the set of his movies, he takes behind-the-scenes pictures of the actors, crew and locations. After completion of each motion picture, he edits the images into a book and gives copies to everyone involved. His photographs have been featured in several magazines, including Premiere and Aperture, as well as in other publications worldwide. He has also had gallery exhibitions of his work in New York (at the George Eastman Museum), Los Angeles, London and the Museum of Photographic Arts in San Diego. In 2013 he was the recipient of an Infinity Award, presented by the International Center of Photography.

The books, which have become valued by collectors, were never intended for public sale, but in the fall of 2003, powerHouse Books released Pictures by Jeff Bridges , a hardcover book containing a compilation of his photographs taken on numerous film locations over the years, to much critical acclaim. In 2019 he released Pictures Volume Two . Proceeds from the book are donated to the Motion Picture & Television Fund, a nonprofit organization that offers charitable care and support to film-industry workers.

In August 2011 he released his self-titled major label debut album for Blue Note Records. Multiple-GRAMMY® Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer T Bone Burnett produced the album. The critically acclaimed album was a follow up to his first solo effort “Be Here Soon,” on Ramp Records, the Santa Barbara, California label he co-founded with Michael McDonald and producer, singer and songwriter Chris Pelonis.

Nominations for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards television categories will be announced tomorrow, December 6, 2022, at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, and air live on The CW from 7:00 – 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT – check local listings). The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement and will continue its combined film and television awards format honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award® nominations.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com