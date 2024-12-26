Get The Look from Clarins: Alex Lee Aillon

Originally posted on November 16, 2019 @ 8:08 pm
At a recent event, Clarins did the look for model Alex Lee Aillon, girlfriend of Paris Brosnan. Here is the breakdown for your convenience.
Alex Lee Aillon
Skincare
•Water Comfort One-Step Cleanser w/ Peach
•Chamomile Toning Lotion
•Eye Contour Gel
•Hydra-Essential Bi-phase Serum
•Hydra-Essential Moisturizer
•Hydra-Essential Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm – Lip prep
Makeup
Skin:
•SOS Primer 01 Rose – Applied to orbital bone, bridge of nose, bow of lips
•SOS Primer 03 Coral – Entire face
•SOS Primer 06 Bronzer (limited shade) throughout contours
•Skin Illusion Foundation – all over
Eyes:
•Purple Rain – Diffused on upper and lower lash-line and blended through crease.
•01 Nude Eye Shadow Quad – Deepest shade on lash line, rose through crease, gold inner corner of eyes.
•Fig Eyeliner – diffused across upper lash line
•Peach Girl Ombré Eyeshdow – Center of eyelid
•Supra Mascara
•03 Blonde Brow Pencil
•Double Fix Mascara – lifted through brow
Cheeks:
•Limited Edition 002 Bronzer – through contours, hairline, cheek bones, jawline.
•06 Cheeky Coral – Apples of cheeks
•05 Cheeky Boum – along orbital bone to blend and highlight
Lips:
•01 Fair Lip Liner – Filled in entire lip
•Instant Light Lip Perfector 06 Rosewood Shimmer – All over
•Light Stone Kooples Lip Oil – Center of lips
Body:
•SOS Primer 00 Universal Light – Collar bone and shoulders.
