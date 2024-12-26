BravoCon 2019 Highlights

Originally posted on November 17, 2019 @ 6:26 pm
As you all know, I love my reality TV, especially the Real Housewives franchise on Bravo. Imagine my excitement when I learned that this weekend, the network held BravoCon for the fans. While I sadly did not get to attend the actual event, Bravo did share some of the highlights from the weekend:
Day One:
The Real Housewives of New York City Set to Welcome New ‘Wife to Season 12: Leah McSweeney will join the RHONY cast, as announced at BravoCon 2019.
Captain Sandy Yawn Brings Girlfriend Leah Shafer to BravoCon: She’s “Cancer-Free”: The “Below Deck Mediterranean” captain opens up about her partner’s cancer journey.
Jeana Keough Confirms She and Matt Keough Are Finally Divorced at BravoCon 2019: “Last week, I signed the divorce papers,” Jeana said to a surprised crowd of Bravo fans, including Andy.
We Finally Learned Why Marlo Hampton Doesn’t Have a Peach on RHOA During BravoCon 2019: “She may get a peach one day. I think up until this time, it just hasn’t been the right time, but that doesn’t mean this time won’t come,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” producer Lorraine Haughton Lawson said.
6 Jaw-Dropping Southern Charm Sex Secrets Revealed at BravoCon 2019: Kathryn Dennis, Patricia Altschul, Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll dropped some serious bombshells about their sex lives.
Caroline Manzo Says Son Albie Manzo “Might Be Getting Engaged Soon” at BravoCon 2019: The news that the hunky Manzo son is off the market was met with some cheers but mostly boos from the audience — and we don’t blame them, considering how much of a catch Albie is.
Christian Siriano Reveals His Top-Selling Sizes Are “Between 10 & 16”: The “Project Runway” mentor shares why pushing for diversity in fashion is so important to him.
Day Two:
New “Top Chef” All-Stars Edition Announced at BravoCon 2019: Bravo’s “Top Chef” returns in Spring 2020 for season 17 with All Stars LA featuring 15 frontrunners and fan favorites from season’s past who are back for another shot at the title. Returning to the judging table is host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.
Your First Look at “Summer House” Season 4!: The stakes are higher than ever as hook ups, break ups, and crazy drama threaten to end some relationships for good.
The “Vanderpump Rules” Season 8 Supertease Is Bananas: If you thought things at SUR couldn’t get any more dramatic after seven seasons, think again. The Season 8 supertease for “Vanderpump Rules” screened during the Get SUR’ved with “Vanderpump Rules” panel.
Teresa Giudice Gives Heartbreaking Details About Daughters’ Reunion with Joe in Italy: “They’re really missing Joe still,” “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” mom said at BravoCon 2019.
Reza Farahan Reveals His Friendship Status with Mike Shouhed at BravoCon 2019: “Shahs of Sunset” former besties had a chance encounter at BravoCon 2019 after not speaking for weeks.
Shep Rose Is All of Us at BravoCon This Weekend (PHOTOS): The “Southern Charm” bachelor is having the best time ever making new friends in New York City.
Day 3:
Get Your Stassi Schroeder Fix with the New “Basically Stassi” Digital Series: “Basically Stassi” is a natural extension of Stassi Schroeder’s guiding principle in life: be proud, be bold, and most of all, be basic! Stassi has a NY Times bestselling book and a wildly successful podcast…and now she’s bringing her love for all things unapologetically basic to a new digital series.
“Basically Stassi” Teaser: In a teaser of the new digital series “Basically Stassi,” the Bravolebrity settles a disagreement between Tom and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.
Stassi Schroeder Confirms If Lisa Vanderpump Will Officiate Her Wedding in Rome: The “Vanderpump Rules” fiancee shared more details about her upcoming nuptials with Beau Clark at BravoCon 2019.