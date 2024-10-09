The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 10/9/2024

-The ladies doing a Laverne and Shirley opening is the cutest thing ever.

-Mary and Whitney are friends again? These women are more confusing than a middle school cheerleading squad with their frenemy statuses.

-Now there is drama with Meredith, Lisa and Whitney with Heather in the thick of the rumors. Again with the childish drama.

-Whitney and Heather have gone from Bad Weather to Laverne and Shirley.

-The Miller Lite tour sounds so much fun. I don’t really drink beer, but I’d love it.

-Lisa turning down the tour in favor of curling with Meili and Britani is really rude. It is also rude that none of the other girls were given an option on what to do. I’m with Bronwyn on this one.

-Apparently, Lisa is avoiding the girls due to Meredith telling her about the fact that she and Whitney talked about her AND she is mad at Angie. Maybe Baby Gorgeous needs to let things go or talk to them like adults?

-The curling outing seems like a lot of fun. I had no idea Meili was a Junior Olympics contender.

-Mary seems like a ball of fun on this beer tasting.

-Britani, sweetie, darling, RUN, don’t walk away from this dude. He isn’t worth it! You’re too smart and too beautiful to deal with this.

-The whole Jared debacle is TREASONIST!

-Bronwyn talking about her husband growing up without color TV and his life before she was even born (including being married before it) is kind of wild.

-Mary telling the story of her dad living by Jeffery Dahmer’s house and seeing the evidence being removed from his house is probably one of my favorite Real Housewives moments.

-Heather, couldn’t you have waited until after the trip to tell Whitney about Meredith’s trash talk?

-Apparently, Whitney is aware of the rumors Meredith was talking about and that there is a social media account accusing her of getting stuff from China.

-And just like that….we are going to witness a fight.

-Maybe Whitney didn’t WANT your advice, Meredith! Especially since you’re being so condescending and rude to her about it. Why would she talk to you?

-Mary doing a blah blah blah and making fun of the drama is so on brand for her. Gotta love her!

-I would LOVE to go to a Harley Davidson Museum and do a tour of the place. These motorcycles look amazing and so cool.

-I agree with Bronwyn, the museum making them act classy is pretty ironic.

-I didn’t realize that they are eating dinner AT the Harley Davidson place! This is the coolest thing ever!

-It was nice to Whitney to gift the girls jewelry, but the fact that it led to a fight ruins the moment.

-Whitney is right, Meredith shouldn’t drag people into their fight when she is trying to talk to her.

-Meredith is mimicking Whitney? Is she three?

-You’re gossiping! No, you are! No, you! Again, are we children?

-Mary is sitting there, rolling her eyes like….can we stop at McDonald’s after this?

-Angie is kicking chairs and screaming at Lisa, calling her out for her behavior.

-Dragging Elektra into this fight is so dirty and cruel.

-I seriously thought Angie was going to throw the water at Lisa.

-Mary reminding them that they love each other and rolling her eyes at the drama is such a mood.

-Britani had an epiphany! She and Jared broke up and she is going to be single…except Jared has no idea they are broken up.

-Mary is betting they will be back together in five minutes, and she wants that five minutes back.

-I think Britani is more in love with the idea of being an Osmond than Jared.

-Britani just accused Bronwyn of only caring about her husband for his money….and not in love or interested in him. She even questions how they met and thinks Bronwyn found a way to accidentally ‘meet’ him.

-There is no prenup? Oh girl…even if you don’t plan on taking Todd to the cleaners, you still need to protect your own assets.

-How did I not notice Bronwyn was dressed as a hot dog?

-The drag show looks like a blast!

-More next week, stay tuned!