The Masked Singer Recap for 10/9/2024: Soundtrack of My Life

Tonight is Soundtrack of My Life night on Fox’s The Masked Singer. The final three in group A will compete with one moving on and two possibly being eliminated. One of them has the chance to be saved by the bell…literally.

Ship: She sings Because The Night by Patti Smith Group. WOW, she is phenomenal. If she goes home tonight, I will be very, very shocked.

Clues: She was once broke and went on to sing backup on a tour. Later on, she took a risk and kicked off her own career. The Men in Black reveal that she won Best New Artist and is a good leading lady….and signed by LeeAnn Rimes.

Guesses: Alanis Morrisette, Joan Osborne, Sarah McLachlan, Paula Cole, Norah Jones.

Woodpecker: She sings Put Your Records on by Corrine Bailey Rae and it is a great cover of the original. She is giving Ship a run for her money with that performance.

She comes from a long line of strong chicks and raised her on jazz and Ray Charles. They all encouraged her and helped her become who she is today. The Men in Black reveal a pair of glasses that remind her of how she got her start.

Guesses: Liza Koshy, Quinta Brunson, Tatyana Ali.

Buffalos: Their song tonight is Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve. What a way to end this round. They are incredible and might have a chance to make it to the finals…or be saved by the bell. Everyone is so good tonight that it is making it hard to decide who should stay or who should go.

Clues: They were guided by one cowboy in the beginning, but suddenly lost them, leading to heartbreak. They decided to carry on in his honor. The Men in Black clue has a halftime show t-shirt represents them performing in front of one of the biggest audiences in the world.

Guesses: B2K, Boyz II Men, Bonez Thugs-N-Harmony, Black Eyed Peas guys.

The first one to be eliminated is Woodpecker, who is revealed to be…..Marsai Martin!!!

Buffalo and Ship do a sing off by performing Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac.

Buffalos move on and Ship is eliminated….or is she?

The bell is NOT used and Ship is……Paula Cole!

Group B sings next week, stay tuned!