Critics Choice Awards 2025 News

Critics Choice Awards 2025 News

(Los Angeles, CA – October 10, 2024) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on E! on Sunday, January 12, 2025 from 7:00-10:00 pm ET / PT and will be available the next day on Peacock. Additionally, E! will air a one hour red carpet pre-show ahead of the telecast from 6:00-7:00 pm ET / PT. Comedian, television host, six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate Chelsea Handler will return as host for the third consecutive year. The star-studded awards show will once again be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and will continue its combined film and television awards format, honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement.

“We’re thrilled to be working with E! to present our landmark 30th annual Critics Choice Awards,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “With the incredible Chelsea Handler returning as our host, we know this special 30th anniversary show is going to be our biggest and best show yet, and we couldn’t be more excited to be airing the show live on E! and available to stream on Peacock next day.”

“E!’s longstanding tradition being part of many of Hollywood’s biggest nights celebrating achievements across all of pop culture makes it the perfect home for the Critics Choice Awards,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “With Chelsea returning to E! as host of the telecast, this award show will be one of the most anticipated events of the season, and we look forward to partnering with the CCA in honoring Hollywood’s biggest stars across film and television.”

“Returning for the third year to host the Critics Choice Awards has been made even sweeter knowing it will now air on E!,” said Chelsea Handler. “I feel like I’m returning to my birthplace.”

TV nominations for the annual event will be announced on Thursday, December 5, 2024, while film nominations will be announced on Thursday, December 12, 2024. Below please find a timeline with additional dates.

30TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS TIMELINE:

Monday, November 11, 2024 – Nominating Committees begin deliberation (TV)

Monday, November 18, 2024 – Submissions close for CCA TV categories

Friday, November 29, 2024 – Nominating ballots go out to Film Branch Members

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 – Nominating Committees render recommendations (TV)

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – CCA TV nominations announced at 9:00 AM PT

Thursday, December 12, 2024 – CCA Film nominations announced at 9:00 AM PT

Friday, January 3, 2025 – Final ballots go out to both Film and TV Branch Members

Friday, January 10, 2025 – Deadline for returning final ballots at 9:00 PM PT (Film & TV)

Sunday, January 12, 2025 – 30th annual Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Doesfollowed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six New York Times best-selling books, five of which have reached #1, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of Me.

In 2021, she launched her iHeartRadio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to over 90 cities with 115 shows across North America and winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People’s Choice Awards. Following the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Evolution, which earned Chelsea a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album, Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed 2022 comedy special Revolution. Handler also made two celebrated, back-to-back turns as host of the Critics Choice Awards in 2023 and again in 2024. Handler is currently on her stand-up tour, Chelsea Handler: Live. Most recently, she kicked off her Las Vegas residency Chelsea at the Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, making history as the venue’s first female comedian residency.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

Sponsors of the Awards include FIJI Water and Milagro Tequila.

Follow the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards. Join the conversation using #CriticsChoiceAwards.