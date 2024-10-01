American Pickers Star Frank Fritz Passes Away at 60

American Pickers Star Frank Fritz Passes Away at 60

Sad news for the television world today. American Pickers star Frank Fritz has died. He was 60 years old.

It is believed that he died due to complications from a stroke he suffered years ago. He also suffered from Crohn’s disease.

His costar and friend Mike Wolfe confirmed the news via social media. See the statement below:

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.