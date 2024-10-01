Actor John Amos Passes Away at 84

Sad news for Hollywood today. John Amos, best known for his role as James Evans Sr on Good Times, has died. He was 84.

His publicist, Belinda Foster, confirmed the news of his death, saying he died on August 21 of natural causes in Los Angeles.

In addition to Good Times, the iconic actor appeared on several projects, including Roots, Coming to America, The West Wing, Die Hard 2, Psych and countless others throughout his decades long career.

John is survived by two children. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.