ABC Announces Updates to Fall 2024 Schedule

ABC adds 6 Monday Night Footballsimulcasts to its previously announced schedule. Full ABC rollout below:

Bills at Jets (October 14, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC simulcast)

Ravens at Buccaneers (October 21, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC simulcast)

Giants at Steelers (October 28, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN+) *previously announced as an ABC simulcast

Buccaneers at Chiefs (November 4, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC simulcast)

Texans at Cowboys (November 18, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC simulcast)

Ravens at Chargers (November 25, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC simulcast)

Bengals at Cowboys (December 9, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN+) *previously announced as an ABC simulcast

Bears at Vikings (December 16 ,2024 – 8:00 p.m. ABC exclusive)*previously announced as an ABC exclusive

Saints at Packers (December 23, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC simulcast)

Lions at 49ers (December 30, 2024 – 8:15 p.m. – ABC, ESPN, ESPN+) *previously announced as an ABC simulcast

TBD at TBD (January 4, 2025 – 4:30 p.m. – ESPN, ABC simulcast)*previously announced as an ABC simulcast

TBD at TBD (January 4, 2025 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC simulcast)*previously announced as an ABC simulcast

Super Wild Card (January 13, 2025 – 8:15 p.m. – ESPN, ABC simulcast)*previously announced as an ABC simulcast

Divisional Round (January 18 or 19, 2025 TBD – ESPN, ABC simulcast)*previously announced as an ABC simulcast

“What Would You Do?,” October. 16 (10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT) with episodes available the next moves to Wednesdays beginning(10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT) with episodes available the next day on Hulu . “The View” co-host Sara Haines returns as a correspondent, joining host John Quiñones as they travel to Missouri, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and more to ask, “what would you do?”

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “Press Your Luck” and ABC News Studios’ “Scamanda” will premiere in 2025.