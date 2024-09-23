The Bachelorette The Men Tell All Recap for 8/27/2024

-The Bachelorette The Men Tell All opens with Grant telling his mom that he is the Bachelor and that he hopes that she and Grandma will watch.

-Studio time! Jesse Palmer introduces the guys–Ricky, Brian, Hakeem, Brett, John, Jeremy, Thomas N, Tomas A, Dylan, Aaron, Sam M, Spencer and Sam N.

-Before we hear from them, Jesse talks about Jenn Tran’s journey on the show. We are also about to find out what happened after Devin visited Jenn’s room.

-Beck to Hawaii. Devin shares his feelings about how he wants to feel wanted and needed here and how hard this process has been for him. She tells him she wants to do better and says she is sorry for not reassuring him.

-She admits in her confessional she is not good at reassuring him and wants him to feel wanted.

-Jenn finally says she loves him, and they kiss. All is right with the world again….or at least all is right in their worlds.

-Rose ceremony time! Devin and Marcus both get roses.

-Jonathon is eliminated. Jenn walks him out after he says goodbye to the guys. He admits that this is hard and blames himself for the slow burn. He also shares that she is perfect for him, but the feeling isn’t mutual. She says he allowed her to be herself and taught her so much. She walks him to the car as they say goodbye….all while he continues to blame himself for the break up.

-Jesse talks to the guys. Rickly says he is sad it didn’t work out but hopes to find love.

-Brett, despite being eliminated on night one is now a fan favorite…..and seems like the second coming of Grocery Store Joe. Jesse reads him some DMs….some which are racy…..so he has to remind everyone that his mom is watching. Yes, he is going to be a BIP favorite.

-We see some highlights of the season before Jesse talks to Aaron about telling Jenn that some guys weren’t there for the right reasons. He finally admits he was telling her about Sam N, Spencer and Devin.

-Spencer is NOT a happy bunny about this, especially when Aaron accuses him of not being ready for a relationship after his engagement. He calls Aaron OUT and so does Hakeem. Everyone is now Team Spencer.

-Aaron also defends the fact that he gave Devin the self-help book. We are reminded about how this happened to Noah (Aaron’s twin) on his season and how it wasn’t a good look.

-Sam N talks about jumping the gun during the stripping date and horribly missing when shooting his shot.

-Aaron quotes the Australian Bachelorette…..whomever she may be.

-Sam M talks about his beef with Devin and the fight with Thoman N and Devin on night two.

-The guys debate on whether or not Thomas N and Devin approached talking to Jenn during the cocktail party in an appropriate way.

-Jeremy compares Sam M to Cady on Mean Girls. Sam M claims he could have handled things better, but was himself the entire time.

-Jesse has Sam M go into the hot seat. After a look back at his journey, he admits he could have done things differently and how hard it was for him to explain to Jenn why he loved her. Jesse asks if he did really love her and he says yes. He also admits to struggling.

-The guys call him out and wonder if he is being truthful. Hakeem says he would question a guy like him if his sisters brought him home, while Spencer calls him out on his behavior and calling Jenn dull. Sam M says her eyes were dull, which makes things worse. He continues to put himself in the hole by saying they all thought it would be Daisy or Maria and if they thought otherwise, they are lying. He adds he doesn’t see Jenn staying with either guy.

-The guys continue to call him out and he says he can only try to learn from his mistakes.

-Jonathon is now in the house! He talks about his experience after we get a montage of his time on the show. He says it was an amazing journey and he missed out on something incredible. However, he says they had a friendship from day one.

-Jonathon is going on Bachelor in Paradise next season!

-Grant is in the house to talk about being the next Bachelor. He says he and his family are so excited for the journey to begin. We then see a montage of his time on the show. 10,000 women applied to be on the show so far.

-The guys are thrilled Grant is the Bachelor, especially Hakeem, who seems to be his biggest fan. Jonathon is happy he is representing men of color.

-Jenn joins the guys in a cute green JLo style dress that I LOVE. Jonathon quips that this one is now number one on his list. The two of them share a sweet moment together and I think they will be friends for a long time.

-Sam N is proud to have had her as his first girlfriend. She thinks it is special to share such big moments with him and is excited to see what is next for him.

-She admits that she is disappointed in how Thomas N acted at the cocktail party to talk to Devin. He realizes he is wrong and says he regrets his actions.

-Jenn then reads Sam M for FILTH and calls him out for everything he did. He thanks her for it, and she says she hopes he means it because she wants what is best for him.

-She then congratulates Grant on being the new Bachelor.

-Jenn talks about being the first Asian American Bachelorette and representation on TV. She also talks about her journey on the show and how she wanted to present herself. She is truly amazing, I love her!

-Charity Lawson says she is proud of Jenn and wishes her the best.

-Charity and Dotun are planning their wedding. They get a trip to Greece since their original one was cancelled due to him being sick.

-We see some bloopers and relive Hakeem’s spider debacle. He is also going on BIP!

-He is also presented with a spider on his lap…..which is kind of cruel? Hugs all around when it is over.

-Finale next week, stay tuned.