Originally posted on August 6, 2024 @ 7:24 pm
Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 11
PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the 10th day of competition with China second and host France third, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27–Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
BOXING
WOMEN’S 60KG
Gold: Kellie Harrington, Ireland
Silver: Yang Wenlu, China
Bronze: Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira, Brazil, and Wu Shih–yi, Taiwan
CYCLING TRACK
MEN’S TEAM SPRINT
Gold: Netherlands
Silver: Britain
Bronze: Australia
DIVING
WOMEN’S 10M PLATFORM
Gold: Quan Hongchan, China
Silver: Chen Yuxi, China
Bronze: Kim Mi Rae, North Korea
EQUESTRIAN
INDIVIDUAL JUMPING
Gold: Christian Kukuk, Germany
Silver: Steve Guerdat, Switzerland
Bronze: Maikel van der Vleuten, Netherlands
SKATEBOARDING
WOMEN’S PARK
Gold: Arisa Trew, Australia
Silver: Cocona Hiraki, Japan
Bronze: Sky Brown, Britain
TRACK AND FIELD
WOMEN’S 200M
Gold: Gabrielle Thomas, United States
Silver: Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia
Bronze: Brittany Brown, United States
WOMEN’S 3,000M STEEPLECHASE
Gold: Winfred Yavi, Bahrain
Silver: Peruth Chemutai, Uganda
Bronze: Faith Cherotich, Kenya
WOMEN’S HAMMER THROW
Gold: Camryn Rogers, Canada
Silver: Ennette Nneka Echikunwoke, United States
Bronze: Zhao Jie, China
MEN’S 1,500M
Gold: Cole Hocker, United States
Silver: Josh Kerr, Britain
Bronze: Yared Nuguse, United States
MEN’S LONG JUMP
Gold: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece
Silver: Wayne Pinnock, Jamaica
Bronze: Mattia Furlani, Italy
WRESTLING
MEN’S GRECO–ROMAN 130KG
Gold: Mijain Lopez Nunez, Cuba
Silver: Yasmani Acosta Fernandez, Chile
Bronze: Amin Mirzazadeh, Iran
Bronze: Lingzhe Meng, China
MEN’S GRECO–ROMAN 60KG
Gold: Kenichiro Fumita, Japan
Silver: Cao Liguo, China
Bronze: Zholaman Sharshenbekov, Kyrgyzstan
Bronze: Ri Se Ung, North Korea
WOMEN’S FREESTYLE 68KG
Gold: Amit Elor, United States
Silver_Meerim Zhumanazarova, Kyrgyzstan
Bronze: Buse Cavusoglu Tosun, Turkey, and Nonoka Ozaki, Japan