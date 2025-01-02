Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are Engaged!

Dancing into marriage! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged, TVGrapevine has learned. The couple met when they were paired together on season 25 of Dancing With The Stars.

The couple first announced their relationship in January of 2019. Bella was previously engaged to fellow WWE wrestler John Cena.

The news was posted on social media and will be shown on Total Bellas this spring.

Congratulations to the happy couple!