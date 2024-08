DWTS Pro Artem Chingvintsev Arrested in Napa

DWTS Pro Artem Chingvintsev Arrested in Napa

Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chingvintsev has been arrested for domestic battery, a felony charge, TVGrapevine has learned.

According to TMZ, the dancer, who is married to WWE alum Nikki Garcia, was arrested in Napa, California earlier today. There is no word as to whether or not Nikki or son Matteo were involved.

This is a developing story….