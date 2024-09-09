Kate Middleton Announces End of Chemo

Kate Middleton Announces End of Chemo

Kate Middleton has just announced that she has finished chemo treatment for her cancer. She announced earlier this year that she was diagnosed with cancer and receiving treatment, but did not go into specifics.

See her announcement below:

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

We send Kate best wishes!