Kate Middleton Announces End of Chemo

By on Monday, September 9, 2024
Kate Middleton has just announced that she has finished chemo treatment for her cancer. She announced earlier this year that she was diagnosed with cancer and receiving treatment, but did not go into specifics.

See her announcement below:

We send Kate best wishes!

