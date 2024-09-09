TV News Vanderpump Rules Reunion Looks By Sammi Turano on Monday, September 9, 2024 Originally posted on May 18, 2024 @ 5:00 pm Table of Contents Toggle Vanderpump Rules Reunion LooksRelated posts: Vanderpump Rules Reunion Looks Bravo released the Vanderpump Rules reunion looks earlier today. Check them out below! L to R: Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney L to R: Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz L to R:Ally Lewber, Brock Davies, Jo Wenberg Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0] Related posts: Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Preview Vanderpump Rules Reunion Snark and Highlights for 5/24/2023 Vanderpump Rules Reunion 3 Snark and Highlights for 6/7/2023 See also Real Housewives of New York City Recap for Hanger Pains ally lewber Andy Cohen Ariana Madix Bravo Bravo Tv Brock Davies james kennedy Jo Wenberg Katie Maloney lala kent Lisa Vanderpump pump reunion pump rules Scandoval scheana shay tom sandoval tom schwartz Vanderpump Rules Vanderpump Rules Reunion Vanderpump Rules Reunion Looks 0 Previous Post Next Post Related Posts TV News NBC Announces Fall 2024 Schedule TV News Tony Award Winners 2024 TV News Creative Arts Emmys 2024 Winners Part 2