Actor John Ashton Passes Away at 76

By on Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sad news for Hollywood today. John Ashton, best known for playing John Taggart in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, has died. He was 76 years old.

TMZ, who broke the news, says that the actor died Thursday after a battle with cancer.

John’s rep Alan Somers released the following statement as per TMZ, “John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him. John’s impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.”

John also appeared in MASH, Some Kind of Wonderful, Fairly Legal and Judging Amy, as well as hundreds of other projects throughout his decades long career.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

