Chef Gordon Ramsay Announces New Collaboration

The iconic Gordon Ramsay and FOX Entertainment have joined forces to launch Bite, a new multi-tiered global food brand and entertainment platform dishing out fresh, fun, accessible and inventive culinary and lifestyle content, products and experiences for fans everywhere.

As a brand designed to live at the intersection of content and commerce, Bite also announces its inaugural consumer products partnership with HexClad, one of the world’s fastest growing and most respected cookware brands. Through this first-of-its-kind strategic partnership and investment, HexClad becomes an official sponsor across a range of FOX and Studio Ramsay Global-owned food content worldwide.

Created under FOX Entertainment and its Gordon Ramsay production partnership, Studio Ramsay Global, Bite brings together Ramsay’s unmatched worldwide audience and FOX’s dominance in food entertainment, from Next Level Chef and Kitchen Nightmares to Crime Scene Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. Bite offers food fans more of the culinary content they love, while giving advertisers and brand partners even greater reach and more innovative ways to engage with Ramsay and FOX’s massive audience of over 100 million food-loving fans.

“Bite is an innovative fusion of my nearly 20-year collaboration with FOX, blending all the experiences, excitement, competition and personality we’ve created together under this original, singular food and lifestyle venture,” said Ramsay. “This new brand will cater to every flavor of food fan with an enticing array of original series, compelling food stories and endless digital content that audiences everywhere will eat up!”

“To food fans around the world, the Bite kitchen is open,” said Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment, “and with Gordon and his team at Studio Ramsay Global pulling together all the right ingredients, there’s simply no one better to serve up this vibrant, authentic feast of food-themed entertainment and experiences. As the world’s most dynamic, comprehensive one-stop culinary destination, we’re certain audiences will enjoy discovering and savoring every Bite.”

“As Bite’s partner, we’re expanding our collaboration with Gordon Ramsay – a natural fit for HexClad and our revolutionary cookware,” said HexClad Co-founder and CEO Danny Winer. “Discerning professional and casual chefs alike recognize the quality HexClad brings to any kitchen, and now, even more culinary aficionados will discover the HexClad difference across Gordon, FOX and Bite’s growing worldwide food content portfolio.”

By building on FOX and Ramsay’s successful two-decade collaboration, this innovative new food and lifestyle brand creates an even deeper, cross-platform connection to fans, while allowing Ramsay to develop more content opportunities for a growing roster of new and emerging talent. Through the BiteDigital Network, which serves as the brand’s digital and social content hub, original series already include:

Idiot Sandwich , Ramsay’s new digital culinary competition series inspired by the chef’s wildly popular viral meme.

, Ramsay’s new digital culinary competition series inspired by the chef’s wildly popular viral meme. Next Level Kitchen , a digital companion series to Next Level Chef , which features the show’s three mentors Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

, a digital companion series to , which features the show’s three mentors Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais. The new Bite Digital Originals banner, featuring a slate of next-gen culinary creators and personalities, such as Next Level Chef stars Tineke “Tini” Younger (Season 2) and just-announced Season 3 champion Gabi Chappel.

Across FOX and the Bite Digital Network, brands and advertisers will have unrivaled access to this diverse community of food entertainment fans and creators through a broad array of brand-safe, immersive and authentic media and sponsorship packages, product placements, brand integrations, shoppable content, bespoke entertainment partnerships, content and brand licenses, and co-branded marketing and promotional opportunities.

In the coming months, Bite will further expand its reach into publishing, consumer products, live events and experiences, and apps and online destinations, which will include a robust, never-before-available library of Gordon Ramsay recipes, opening the celebrated chef’s kitchen to food fans everywhere.

Additional details about the Bite brand’s expansion will be announced soon.

About Gordon Ramsay & Studio Ramsay Global

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning Gordon Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic, seen by audiences worldwide in more than 200 territories, and he is the only talent on air in the U.S. with five primetime national network shows. He hosts and executive-produces Next Level Chef, Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars and Kitchen Nightmares, all on FOX, in addition to specials, including 2021’sGordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.

In 2021, Ramsay and FOX Entertainment announced their leading new worldwide production venture, Studio Ramsay Global, with offices in London, Los Angeles and Glasgow, to develop, produce and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for FOX, Tubi and global markets. Among its shows are Next Level Chef, which became the most-watched cooking series telecast in television history following its post-Super Bowl LVII Season Two premiere, and Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted on National Geographic Channel, which airs in 172 countries and 43 languages worldwide, as well as Kitchen Nightmares and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

His earlier multimedia production company, Studio Ramsay, was launched in the U.K. in 2016 to create and develop unscripted, digital and scripted programming, focusing on new formats and innovative programming, as well as fostering new talent. Its shows include the ratings hit and BAFTA-nominated Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip for ITV; Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance on BBC1; the daytime cooking series Culinary Genius, which premiered on ITV in the U.K., and was syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S.; the ITV series The Savoyand Gordon on Cocaine; and the highly popular children’s series Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, starring Tilly Ramsay, for U.K. children’s channel CBBC.

Ramsay has his own FAST channel on FOX’s ad-supported streamer Tubi. The FAST channel features episodes of classic Ramsay shows, such asHell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Ramsay’s Best Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course, Gordon’s Great Escape, The F Word and Ramsay in 10.

Studio Ramsay Global Digital Division is behind all of Ramsay’s original content on his highly successful YouTube Channel, which has made Ramsay the most-subscribed chef on the platform. The 18-34 dominated channel launched the trending interview series Scrambled and is also behind the highly successful Ramsay in 10, which went live during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Studio Ramsay Global Digital oversees and creates content for all behind-the-scenes moments from Studio Ramsay linear programming, has produced content for National Geographic and Masterclass, and produces recipe content across Ramsay’s +100 million social media reach, including his breakout TikTok account.

About FOX Entertainment

With a legacy spanning nearly 40 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its iconic broadcast network and both owned and third-party streaming platforms. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company was reinvented in 2019 with the formation of FOX Entertainment. While maintaining its leadership in broadcast television (9-1-1: Lone Star,The Simpsons, The Floor, The Cleaning Lady,Hell’s Kitchen, LEGO Masters), the company is building a portfolio of businesses and library of owned original content. To date, FOX Entertainment’s long-term growth strategy has included the acquisitions of award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers, The Great North, Krapopolis, Grimsburg), entertainment platform TMZ (TMZ Investigates), and global production studio MarVista Entertainment (The Way Home), as well as the formation of the culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global (Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Idiot Sandwich) in partnership with Gordon Ramsay. Alongside the network, the company also established FOX Entertainment Studios, which includes its in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment (The Masked Singer, We Are Family, America’s Most Wanted, Snake Oil, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune), and its studio (Animal Control) to develop scripted content; as well as worldwide content sales unit FOX Entertainment Global.

About HexClad

Launched in 2016, HexClad is the only true hybrid cookware available today. Crafted with a complex, patented, laser-etched hexagon design, combining the best of stainless steel with a proprietary nonstick surface, HexClad is constructed to last a lifetime. The brainchild of kitchen mavericks Daniel Winer and Cole Mecray, HexClad uses innovation to challenge the status quo for an elevated kitchen experience every time. In 2021, Hexclad announced its partnership with multi-Michelin-star Chef Gordon Ramsay and established its Culinary Council of global professional chefs. Designed and distributed in Los Angeles, HexClad is available nationwide at HexClad.com, Costco and Amazon and can be found globally across Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Japan, Australia and the EU. For more information, visit HexClad.com.