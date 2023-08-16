0 0

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Winner Announced

On tonight’s finale ofGordon Ramsay’s Food Stars,

Gordon Ramsay announced Chris Kanik as the winner of Season 1.

In the episode, Kanik went head-to-head against finalists Caroline D’Amore (Pizza Girl) and Lan Ho (Fat Miilk) and ultimately won Gordon’s investment of $250,000!

About Smart Cups

Smart Cups is a sustainability-driven technology company with a mission to provide a mindful path forward for the consumer-packaged goods industry and beyond. By revolutionizing the way beverages are delivered, Smart Cups eliminates the need for traditional liquid-filled products, reducing waste and environmental impact. With diverse applications across industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, military, and humanitarian sectors, Smart Cups offers a sustainable and innovative packaging solution for consumer products. Smart Cups has gained global recognition, including honored by TIME Magazine, receiving high recognition for their patented technology with a Special Mention in TIME’s 2021 Best Inventions. Led by CEO Chris Kanik, the Southern California-based company aims to transform the consumer-packaged goods industry through their unique printing process and superior formulation, providing customers with healthier, eco-friendly, and convenient options. For more information, visit smartcups.com.

