Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Winner Announced
Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Winner Announced
On tonight’s finale ofGordon Ramsay’s Food Stars,
Gordon Ramsay announced Chris Kanik as the winner of Season 1.
In the episode, Kanik went head-to-head against finalists Caroline D’Amore (Pizza Girl) and Lan Ho (Fat Miilk) and ultimately won Gordon’s investment of $250,000!
Watch/Share The Winning Moment:
For episodic photos and more information on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars please visit https://www.foxflash.com/shows/gordon-ramsays-food-stars/
About Smart Cups
Smart Cups is a sustainability-driven technology company with a mission to provide a mindful path forward for the consumer-packaged goods industry and beyond. By revolutionizing the way beverages are delivered, Smart Cups eliminates the need for traditional liquid-filled products, reducing waste and environmental impact. With diverse applications across industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, military, and humanitarian sectors, Smart Cups offers a sustainable and innovative packaging solution for consumer products. Smart Cups has gained global recognition, including honored by TIME Magazine, receiving high recognition for their patented technology with a Special Mention in TIME’s 2021 Best Inventions. Led by CEO Chris Kanik, the Southern California-based company aims to transform the consumer-packaged goods industry through their unique printing process and superior formulation, providing customers with healthier, eco-friendly, and convenient options. For more information, visit smartcups.com.