Masterchef Junior Road to the Finale Schedule

Junior Edition: The Semi-Final: The three semi-finalists go head-to-head in front of a live audience with a surprise visit from their loved ones. The chefs have one hour to prepare a dish inspired by their families for each judge. The two chefs who manage to overcome the added pressure of the live audience will move on to the finals in the all-new “Junior Edition: The Semi-Final” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Tuesday, June 14 (9:00-10:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Junior Edition: The Road to the Finale: In the road to the MASTERCHEF Junior Edition finals, host Gordon Ramsay recaps the biggest, most exciting moments of Season Eight. Ramsay counts down with the best bloopers, clips and outtakes of the season. Don’t miss the all-new “Junior Edition: The Road to the Finale” special episode of MASTERCHEF airing Tuesday, June 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Junior Edition: The Finale: The stakes have never been higher in the season finale of MASTERCHEF Junior Edition. The two finalists compete for the best prizes yet: $100,000, brand-new kitchen appliances and a trip to Las Vegas to dine with Gordon Ramsay at his restaurant. With their families and past contestants in the crowd to cheer them on, the two chefs create an entree and dessert that best represent themselves. The chefs face off in two 60-minute challenges to prove they are a MASTERCHEF in the all-new “Junior Edition: The Finale” season finale episode of MASTERCHEF airing Tuesday, June 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

