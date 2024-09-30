Celebrity Death

Broadway Star Gavin Creel Passes Away at 48

Sad news for the world of Broadway today. Gavin Creel, known for his roles in Hello, Dolly and Thoroughly Modern Millie, has died. He was 48 years old.

The news was confirmed by his partner Alex Temple Ward.

The Tony winner died this morning at his  home following a battle with metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.  He  was diagnosed with in July, as per The New York Times.

He also appeared in Hair, The Book of Mormon, Waitress and Into The Woods, among many other works.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

 

