All My Children Actor Jeffrey Carlson Dead at 48

Sad news for the soap opera world tonight. Jeffrey Carlson, who played the groundbreaking role of Zoe on All My Children, has died. He was 48 years old.

The actor, who was also known for his extensive body of work in theatre, changed the world of soaps forever when he played the first transgender character on daytime TV. His role earned the show a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Daily Drama in 2007.

His former costar Eden Riegel, who played the role of Bianca Montgomery, paid tribute to Jeffery in a Twitter post.

Devasatated beyond measure to hear of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson. I feel fortunate to have called this kind soul a friend and see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon — an unimaginable loss. Love you, Jeffrey. Rest friend. ❤️ — Eden Riegel (@edenriegel) July 9, 2023

Time Out New York’s Adam Feldman also paid tribute to the actor:

RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss. pic.twitter.com/ZdZdmlKtTP — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) July 9, 2023

No cause of death was announced as of press time. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

