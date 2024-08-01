Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 6

By on Thursday, August 1, 2024

Via AP:

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the fifth day of competition with host France second, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal countand the highlights in todays schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Thursday, Aug. 1

CANOE SLAM

MENS SINGLE KAYAK

Gold: Giovanni De Gennaro, Italy

Silver: Titouan Castryck, France

Bronze: Pau Echaniz, Spain

GYMNASTICS

WOMENS ALLAROUND

Gold: Simone Biles, United States

Silver: Rebeca Andrade, Brazil

Bronze: Sunisa Lee, United States

JUDO

MENS 100KG

Gold: Zelym Kotsoiev, Azerbaijan

Silver: Ilia Sulamanidze, Georgia

Bronze: Peter Paltchik, Israel and Muzaffarbek Turoboyev, Uzbekistan

WOMENS 78KG

Gold: Alice Bellandi, Italy

Silver: Inbar Lanir, Israel

Bronze: Ma Zhenzhao, China and Patricia Sampaio, Portugal

ROWING

MENS DOUBLE SCULLS

Gold: AndreiSebastian Cornea and Marian Enache, Romania

Silver: Stef Broenink and Melvin Twellaar, Netherlands

Bronze: Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch, Ireland

WOMENS DOUBLE SCULLS

Gold: Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors, Australia

Silver: Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis, Romania

Bronze: Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne and Rebecca Wilde, Britain

MENS FOUR

Gold: United States

Silver: New Zealand

Bronze: Britain

WOMENS FOUR

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Britain

Bronze: New Zealand

SHOOTING

MENS 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS

Gold: Liu Yukun, China

Silver: Serhiy Kulish, Ukraine

Bronze: Swapnil Kusale, India

SWIMMING

MENS 200M BACKSTROKE

Gold: Hubert Kos, Hungary

Silver: Apostolos Christou, Greece

Bronze: Roman Mityukov, Switzerland

WOMENS 200M BUTTERFLY

Gold: Summer McIntosh, Canada

Silver: Regan Smith, United States

Bronze: Zhang Yufei, China

TRACK AND FIELD

MENS 20KM RACE WALK

Gold: Brian Pintado, Ecuador

Silver: Caio Bonfim, Brazil

Bronze: Álvaro Martín, Spain

WOMENS 20KM RACE WALK

Gold: Yang Jiayu, China

Silver: María Pérez, Spain

Bronze: Jemima Montag, Australia

