Will Trent Recap for 2/17/2026

Will Trent on ABC opens with a woman screaming and trying to defend herself while being murdered. Will is at the crime scene investigating and recording his thoughts and observations, while seemingly imagining himself as the killer.

Faith is also there and wonders if it was a home invasion gone wrong or something else could have happened. There are others there on the scene investigating when Paul, Will’s former foster brother comes in and says he knows who did it.

Will tells him about the guy he saw by the victim Joelle’s house. She lived there with her partner Eli and also apparently having an affair with her since Eli comes in to beat Paul up for not only sleeping with his partner but also killing her.

Faith takes Eli away to calm down, while Paul admits he slept with Joelle the night of the murder, despite breaking up.

The case is connected to a man named Brent, who owned the nail gun used in the murder. Brent was also killed the year before in the same way as Joelle.

Franklin, Angie and Ormewood investigate a hit and run….that isn’t what it seems. The victim was the driver who was hit with pepper spray before being killed. He was also talking to a girl named Luna beforehand, so they go to find her….but not before Franklin tells a story about Heidi Klum doing a Victoria’s Secret fashion show five weeks after giving birth and telling Angie that she could play baseball after giving birth. Angie is not happy about this and steals another cop’s bagel.

Faith questions Brent’s daughter while Will continues his investigation, all while having hallucinations of James. He realizes that the baseball bat from Brent’s murder was taken, as was the knife from Joelle’s.

Angie and Franklin talk to Luna about Ben the victim. She recalls him talking about a baby before he died, so they, along with Ormewood, investigate. They connect the case to a skunk owner and go to talk to her, all while the guys try to get Angie prepared for the interdepartmental softball game.

Faith. Amanda and Will continue to work on their case and see Paul made a commercial to help find Joelle’s killer. Will and Faith go to yell at him and all almost get killed by a drive by shooter.

As an investigation takes place, Paul realizes he is in danger, so he hides out at Will’s. He complains about the sleeping arrangements when Angie shows up. Paul thinks they are having a baby together and seems disappointed when that is not the case. Will awkwardly explains Angie and Seth’s love story as they sit down to dinner and reminisce about their childhoods and pick on each other.

Will continues to have nightmares when a Cobb County cop calls with information about another case connected to Brent and Joelle’s murders. He tries to figure out what is going on while having more hallucinations of James.

Paul is with him with a blanket on his head and hugging a pillow and Betty. . Will says he looks like ET.

Will continues to freak out over James and imagines killing him, causing another freak out. Paul helps him calm down and has him breathe and hug Betty. He covers him in the blanket and tells him it will all be okay.

Will realizes the water company is the connection between all the murders.

Angie and Franklin talk to Daphne the skunk mom, who admits to pepper spraying Ben and throwing a rock at his car because he hit her skunk Pernie. However, she claims to have nothing to do with the murder.

Angie and Franklin realize Daphne broke the windshield, taking the case in a whole new direction.

Will goes to the water company to get delivery schedules for the routes by the murders. Blair Anson is there and offers to help, but Will is suspicious since Blair’s neck is bleeding. He makes a note of this and goes to investigate.

He makes Paul stay in the car. Paul cooperates, but while he is fantasizing about being a special agent, is held by gunpoint and taken to find Will, who is going after Blair.

There is a huge fight and the guys take the murderers down!

Luna is questioned again about what happened. Angie and Franklin say there is no way that she could have known about the broken windshield. They infer that she drove there and killed him since he was cheating. She admits to it all.

Daphne shows up with cookies as a thank you for not arresting her and shows off another skunk baby, who escapes around the station. Ormewood eats the cookies while everyone freaks out. New cop Sam Atkins slides in to save the day and is invited to join the softball game.

Paul and Will bond about the case and talk some more about their childhoods. Paul explains that Will beat him up after he returned to the group home because he freaked out over a toy gun. This was all after the Sleeveless Jack debacle. Will admits that he is trying to stay on the right path without living in the past. He admits understanding the killers due to his trauma. Paul tells him he turned his trauma into something good by helping people, but Will is still scared of letting the anger win. Paul comforts him and says they both need to keep fighting.