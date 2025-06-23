The Masked Singer Recap for 3/1/2023

This week’s episode of The Masked Singer on Fox has a NYC theme. Two more singers will challenge Medusa for a chance to make it into the quarterfinals.

Medusa: She used to karaoke with her dad, likes dogs and knows various celebrities.

She takes on Frank Sinatra’s New York, New York. It is a much slower version of the song, but somehow, she makes it work. I still have no clue who she is, though!

Her clue is presented by RHONY star Countess LuAnn de Lesseps. It is a bridge that you ‘build to get over it’ and get to the right state of mind.

Guesses include Lorde, Florence Welch, Shirley Manson, Susan Boyle and Kesha.

Polar Bear: His neighborhood got a bad rap, he used scratch off lottery tickets, tinkered with electronics to help him in the music business and is honoring a New Yorker.

He sings Rapture by Blondie and it is quite the interesting performance. I really enjoyed it from start to finish.

The clue is presented by Teresa Caputo, aka the Long Island Medium. She sees him at a podium giving an acceptance speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Guesses include P. Diddy, Flava Flav, DJ Jazzy and Grandmaster Flash.

California Roll: They are a group of people and have a surfer vibe. The group has many sides including Ivy League schools. silver screens, marriage and worked with people like Snoop Dogg.

Their rendition of Paparazzi by Lady Gaga. It is very…..different. I enjoy it because they also somehow add humor to their performance with the dancing.

The clue is presented by a mouse holding a pizza that reads 5 million.

Guesses include the cast of The Lion King on Broadway, Pentatonix, the Pitch Perfect cast and the High School Musical cast.

The first elimination is…..POLAR BEAR! Medusa and California Roll will compete in the Battle Royale.

POLAR BEAR IS GRANDMASTER FLASH!

The Battle Royale has our remaining contestants sing Uptown Girl by Bill Joel. Both did really well, but California Roll had it for me.

California Roll wins the Battle Royale, which means that Medusa is eliminated……but she is SAVED due to the Judges’ Save!!!

More next week, stay tuned!