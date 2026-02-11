Actor James Van Der Beek Passes Away at 48

Sad news for the world of Hollywood this afternoon. James Van Der Beek, best known for his role as Dawson on the hit teen drama Dawson’s Creek, has died. He was 48 years old.

His wife Kimberly, with whom he shares six children, confirmed the news on Instagram:

The Varsity Blues alum had been battling colorectal cancer since 2024.

James had been set to appear in the Dawson’s Creek reunion last fall but had to drop out due to his health issues.

In addition to the aforementioned projects, James appeared in Scary Movie, Pose, Dancing With the Stars, The Masked Singer and many other projects throughout his decades-long career.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.