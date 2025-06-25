Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris Recap for 6/29/2023

Paris, France

-Anthony and Doris are heading to Paris, France, complete with a train trip with champagne.

-I don’t blame Doris, I want to have a Carrie Bradshaw adventure in Paris too!

-They are staying in Brach Hotel, which is one of the most exclusive hotels in the country.

-I think this hotel room is bigger than my entire block. Complete with an Eiffel Tower view.

-They forgot to get a picture of the tower while it was blinking.

-Their croissants and coffee look simple, but delicious.

-Anthony is taking Doris luxury shopping, which is the sweetest thing ever. He loves treating her and it is obvious how much he loves her.

-This cooking school in Paris is officially on my bucket list.

-Doris talking about cooking and vibrators….and eating completely sent me…..She keeps jumping from each topic and it is killing me because I am laughing so hard.

-The food came out good and Doris discovered she likes scallops.

-This Beer Spa is exactly what it sounds like. You are served beer and get a beer bath…alone….not together like Anthony thought.

-Ah, so it is the ingredients that are in beer mixed in the water to relax you and help improve your skin. ::goes to google beer baths::

-While they are in the water, they get snacks….this is my kind of spa.

-After dinner, the two of them watch a live jazz show. It is quite good, especially when Doris joins them to perform.

-Doris is getting used to her new luxury lifestyle.

LaFerme, France:

-This has a lot of farmland, so they spend the night on the farm….and will work for their stay.

-Anthony got the idea for the ‘chores for the farm stay’ because of Doris’s imaginary farm story.

-Naturally, hijinks ensue when they work on the farm….leading to Doris to backtrack on what she did on the farm. She also says she was traumatized by chickens being killed and served for dinner.

-The next task is making cheese after milking goats to get milk to make said cheese.

-Making cheese was easy, selling it was a whole other story.

-Anthony and Doris ordering food and trying to use French is hysterical…and now I want cheese.

-They didn’t eat chicken and the reason could possibly be because Anthony and Doris couldn’t catch it.

-After their Simple Life/Green Acres adventure, they all toast to a fun adventure.